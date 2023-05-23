“What!? How could that possibly cost $200 million?”

Howe Jalikakik

‘Atlantic City Expressway all-electronic toll project cost increases to $200 million’

“The DEP needs to work with North Wildwood and make their beachfront safe. Drop the claim for $12 million now.”

John Abbott

‘New Jersey blinks in dune repairs standoff, allows emergency erosion fixes in defiant town’

“Promises, promises. Time for action and positive results.”

Daneen Cheree Alli

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority “a mess,” but new executive director says changes are coming’

“The 8.6 million American adults who ‘enjoy’ cigars amounts to a whopping 3.3 percent of all American adults.”

Elaine Rose

‘A smoker’s haven at the Atlantic City Cigar Social’

“James Harden was supposed to be that superstar.”

Thomas DeRitis

‘Joel Embiid isn’t good enough, 76ers need another star to reach the promised land’

“As a frequent stayer at the Tropicana in A.C., I always tip housekeepers, even if I’m only staying one night.

Andrew Schwartz

‘Do you tip housekeeping staff at hotels?’

“United needs to fly to ACY from Newark to connect ACY to the world.”

Michael Koleini

‘Sun Country Airlines will not start service at ACY this month’

“Weed money has always been flowing in A.C., the only difference now is the state getting their “vig” of the sale.’

Steve Cupani

‘Weed money starting to flow in Atlantic City’

“I like this hire. He’s not really part of the old Flyers regime, and he’s actually a really smart hockey guy.”

Dave Darcusio

‘Flyers push back at narrative recycled players run the show’

“You wanna help the Atlantic County area, start by figuring out how to stop the large number of people from moving out of the area.”

Panagiotis Clark

‘Esports, redevelopment, TV, boats: Atlantic County Business Growth Summit brings many ideas together’

“Biden’s FBI leadership is a disgrace to the United Sates. House Republicans should slash its budget.”

Michael Smith

‘GOP paints a dark picture as weaponization probe begins’

“Does this mean everyone with the surname Weiner needs to change their name?”

Joe Lombo

‘Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile is getting a new name’

“Hot food is hot. If you have to be warned of that, stick to cereal.”

Ann Julia

‘McDonald’s found liable for hot chicken nugget that fell and burned girl’

“I hope she’s adjusting back to being with her dad. Must be really hard to readjust and understand her mother’s choices.”

Amy Schmidt

‘Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in N.C. after she was recognized from Netflix series’

“Sounds delicious! Blue Bell has the best tasting smooth ice cream.”

Valeria Jean Marcus

‘Dr Pepper, Blue Bell team up to create Dr Pepper Float ice cream’