Digital Voices, May 22, 2021

Rick Sepe, via Facebook
‘Supreme Court will consider major rollback of abortion rights’
“I need to take Kate for dinner before it closes.”
Judy Burns, via Facebook
‘Borgata’s Bobby Flay Steak to remain open through summer’
“Everyone knows the best science is coming from the unions, not the actual scientists at the CDC.” Dennis Herold, via Facebook ‘Retail workers union praises Gov. Murphy for upholding mask mandate’ “Any person with over a billion dollars no longer qualifies as human.” William Schwegel, via Facebook ‘Microsoft board investigated Bill Gates over an alleged affair with employee’ “This is why we need to get back to mandatory in person school. Even if those oh so caring teachers didn’t notice the abuse, the poor child would have gotten food.” Janis Hetrick, via PressofAC.com ‘Galloway woman charged with aggravated assault of child’ “$3 million will lift, what, like 30 homes?” Michael Porcaro, via Facebook ‘Ocean City approves $3 million to elevate flood-prone homes’ “Modern life is an excuse for being ignorant in this day and age and using society as an excuse to belie common humanity.” Deb Tustin Valentine, via Facebook ‘“The Ethical Life,” a Lee Enterprises podcast’ “People should try to be decent human beings for a few minutes of their lives and wear a mask indoors until enough of us are vaccinated.” Steve Andrews, via Facebook ‘Gov. Murphy doubles down on mask mandate’ “I generally agree with Murphy, but since the vaccine is available to those front-line workers, I no longer sympathize with them being exposed.” Ken Weaver, via PressofAC.com ‘Masks to stay on in public indoor settings, Gov. Murphy says’ “They have no business asking my vaccination status so no masks for everyone.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook ‘These national chains have relaxed mask rules for vaccinated customers’ “The reality is that the government does not need your taxes or mine to pay for anything.” Jim Ellis, via PressofAC.com ‘Another budget fantasy picked to fit a political ideology,’ by Chris Reed “The problem is today’s world and today’s millennium do not have any values. The only values people have are about themselves.”