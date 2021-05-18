Digital Voices, May 18, 2021

‘No-passing zones to be installed along Somers Point-Mays Landing road’
‘Mazzeo introduces bill to extend takeover in Atlantic City, restore civil service’
‘Migrant children being held in mass shelters with little oversight, AP investigation finds’
‘AtlantiCare walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine offering free White House subs’
‘North Wildwood builds a beach one truckload at a time’
‘Mazzeo introduces bill to extend takeover in Atlantic City, restore civil service’
‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue holds photoshoots at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’
‘What is the No. 1 issue facing America today?’
‘Calif. man charged with using COVID loans to buy cars, go on vacations’
‘Flock of giant California condors trashes woman’s homes'
“I live on that road and I have turned right out of my driveway several times to immediately pull over as a car is coming at me head on passing another car.” Jill Garza, via Facebook “Stop wasting taxpayer money on Atlantic City. Let them run themselves.” Thomas DeRitis, via Facebook “Of course. Biden is a joke. This situation is out of control.” Derek Bradford, via Facebook “My buddy and I once drove to Atlantic City, 2.5 hours, to get a White House sub.” Jim Relyea, via Facebook “They already get a supply of beach sand from Atlantic City from the southern drift.” Sharon Ray Simpson, via Facebook “The dunes should have never been demolished.” Nicole Manna, via PressofAC.com “This bill is not needed and Gov. Murphy said he would end the state takeover.” Scott Dorn, via PressofAC.com “If they have to wear a mask in Atlantic City, it’ll be the most clothing they have on.” Joe Montoro, via Facebook “Race and gender inequality, income inequality, and global warming.” Gerald White, via Facebook “How many businesses went under because they couldn’t get any money?” Samuel Ross, via Facebook “Rabbits have eaten the carrots in my garden.” Jimmy Miller, via Facebook
Editorial page editor