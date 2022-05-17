Digital Voices, May 17, 2022

“Not everybody gets the training required by Occupational Safety and Health Administration. I used to work at Delaware River Port Authority and never received fall training.”

John Robert

‘Company owner: Concrete collapse led to fatal fall at Ocean City amusement park’

“Just filled up with gas on Saturday. $5 a gallon for premium. Most I've ever paid.”

Ingomar Koch

‘US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high’

“Kerri, I may be able to fly us to Key West.”

Marylin Morales

‘Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated’

“Most Bungalow Park residents have no trust in the city’s administration.”

Clarence Davenport

‘Bungalow Park residents say Ørsted facility poor match for neighborhood’

“That use to be my food trailer, that Greg bought from me. Give Greg back his money that he had to pay the city yearly and a severance.”

Cindi Catanio

‘Atlantic City mayor stands by eviction of Fish Heads from Gardner's Basin’

“I hope the Supreme Court will also support the baby with housing, food, and education until that baby is an adult.”

Bob Mack

‘Majority around Atlantic City appear to want to uphold Roe v. Wade’

“All the same people who were pushing for the vax mandates.”

Andrew Moon

Williams: ‘The result of overturning of Roe v. Wade will be criminal’

“I'm glad. That passenger was annoying. I would've punched him in the face as well.”

Daneen Cheree Alli

‘No charges of Mike Tyson for punching airline passenger’

“Rural Jersey should thank liberals.”

Jerry Thompson

‘Federal funds boost internet connectivity in New Jersey’

“I'd rather have the Manning Brothers.”

Eric Anderson

‘Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends’

“I went to this years ago. Was a good tournament and great time.”

Douglas Pickell

‘Hard Rock Atlantic City to serve as hotel partner for ShopRite LPGA Classic’