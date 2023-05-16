“All the tax base that town has and they’re nickel and diming the shoppers.”

Dane Weiss

‘Ocean City downtown merchants change course on year-round meters’

“Beach plums would be a good addition to the dunes -- fruit for eating and roots for holding the sand in place.”

Kate Grace

‘Cape May adopts plan to cut back invasive plants on dunes’

“The Democrats in Trenton, many who are older than dirt, have destroyed this once great state. We need new blood representing the taxpayers.”

William Shillingford

‘Deep South Jersey has a rising political star in Mike Testa. How far will he go?’

“Blitz’s was great. Sad to see another longtime local food spot closed.”

Phillip Battistelli

‘Mini golf approved for location on 34th Street in Ocean City’

“Well run public utilities like the Atlantic County Utilities Authority are a better deal for the ratepayers because they don't take the 10% off the top.”

Fred Akers

Press editorial: ‘Keep strong oversight of utilities’

“Why do you even need a gun in first place? It all starts with a gun.”

Ankush Kumar

‘Absecon man sentenced for carrying gun in hospital’

“Schools should train the kids to make the games, not play them.”

Todd Jerry Lehrfeld

‘Stockton first public university in NJ to offer esports degree’

“Perhaps they shouldn’t have opposed the sale of the property next door.”

Kathy Heaton

‘Egg Harbor Township warns of legal action over pet pigs’

“Make sure you ask the old owners for that lobster bisque recipe.”

Annie Tabz

‘New Hi Point Pub ownership plans June reopening’

“City is trying but the state is the problem.”

Thomas Walsh

‘Absecon seeks to shorten stays at its motels to deter crime’

“If you want to break the law legally, become a politician. But remember to pay off your real masters as you do so.”

Alex Rodriguez

‘Few details emerge on Wildwood mayor’s job that got him in federal hot water on taxes’

“If I lived there, I would be walking everyday!”

Lori Lynn

‘New Ocean City group encourages people to hit the boards’

“The country is full of crime, borders wide open, fentanyl pouring in, inflation high … yet Biden makes it a priority to get fliers free rooms if their flight is canceled.”

Frank Farmer Sr.

‘Biden pushes to require airlines to compensate passengers for canceled flights’

“Better hope they don't vote for the same socialist policies that made their countries unlivable.”

Jason Kammer

‘Migrants surge US border as pandemic-era expulsion law sunsets’

“I let mine go every year. I have talked to people way smarter than me on why rewilding and allowing wild growth are good for nature.”

Natalie Ross

‘No Mow May? Good intentions, bad approach, critics say’

“If inflation only when up 0.4% last month, nobody told my grocery store.”

Dominic Giovanetti

‘US prices picked up in April, pointing to still-persistent inflation pressures’