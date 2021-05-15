 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, May 15, 2021
Digital Voices, May 15, 2021

“Teenagers will finally be able to get summer jobs again without the influx of those from foreign countries.”

Saul Goodman

via Facebook

‘South Jersey businesses experiencing labor shortage crisis’

“To lose your career for a minor offense? If charges were filed, which they were not, in a court of law he would be given a fine at most.”

Janis Hetrick

via PressofAC.com

‘Rally to demand firing of vice principal after Smithville beer throwing incident’

“Feed the tech center with qualified candidates with technical degrees from Stockton and Rowan.”

Janet Peck

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County Economic Alliance pushing forward on job opportunities’

“And EHT is having their Memorial Day parade. Let’s move on, people.”

Jeannie Petrarca

via Facebook

‘Galloway 4th of July parade back on’

“Spent roughly that on the Margate beach for my son, summer 2011.”

Marty O’Connor

via Facebook

‘New York boy, 4, orders $2,600 worth

of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon’

“I don’t know any student or parent who doesn’t appreciate and use any discount on their tuition that they are offered.”

Kathleen Monville Dooley

via Facebook

‘Rowan also mandates COVID-19 vaccine, offers monetary incentive’

“Do they really think that using electric, to cook and heat, is actually accomplishing their intended goal?”

Michael Costa

via PressofAC.com

‘California proposes to steer

new homes away from gas appliances’

“Pay my winning tickets on Mandoulin.”

Dominic Giovanetti

via Facebook

‘Derby winner fails drug test, trainer says’

