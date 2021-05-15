Digital Voices, May 15, 2021

“Teenagers will finally be able to get summer jobs again without the influx of those from foreign countries.”

Saul Goodman

via Facebook

‘South Jersey businesses experiencing labor shortage crisis’

“To lose your career for a minor offense? If charges were filed, which they were not, in a court of law he would be given a fine at most.”

Janis Hetrick

‘Rally to demand firing of vice principal after Smithville beer throwing incident’

“Feed the tech center with qualified candidates with technical degrees from Stockton and Rowan.”

Janet Peck

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County Economic Alliance pushing forward on job opportunities’

“And EHT is having their Memorial Day parade. Let’s move on, people.”

Jeannie Petrarca

via Facebook

‘Galloway 4th of July parade back on’