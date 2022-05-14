Digital Voices, May 14, 2022

“Put an all-purpose surface down. Hold outdoor shows and concerts. Allow local baseball and soccer school teams to use it.”

Anthony Buchanico

‘What is next for Atlantic City's Sandcastle Stadium?’

“Eventually they are going to have to build a new sewer treatment system.”

Jim Russell

‘Are sewer lines a possibility for Upper Township?’

“Businesses are struggling, offering more money than ever before and still cannot get help, leaving many forced to close their doors after many years.”

Kym Gramm

‘US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation’

“Easy answer. Just go buy a $70,000 Tesla. Duh. Who can't afford that?”

Chris Haskins

‘Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation’

“Today I am truly ashamed to be an American.”

Elaine Rose

‘Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft opinion shows’

“Nothing like ruining a man's career and name.”

Carol Caltagirone

‘Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct’

“And he should. It's called the First Amendment.”

Kenny Young

‘Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump’

“Did he fly in a private jet burning Jet-A fuel to get there?”

Dan Clemente

‘Murphy visiting Florida for climate conference’

“They go up, I don’t buy, and that includes just about anything. Do without, prices will drop.

Shirley Harris

‘Tyson says consumer demand for meat still strong despite high prices’

“Seems like an inside job after a candle set books on fire.”

Ken Klotz

‘Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarters hit by apparent Molotov cocktail, vandalism, graffiti’

“The waterfront homes in Bungalow Park are not on lagoons. They are on the three basins, Delta Basin, Snug Harbor and Gardner's Basin.”

Neal Aitken

‘Bungalow Park residents say Ørsted facility poor match for neighborhood’

“This should not be happening in this country.”

Amanda Coffey

‘The baby formula supply problem is getting worse’