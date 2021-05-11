 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, May 11, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, May 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Follow the science unless the teachers unions disagree with that science.”

Dennis Herold

via Facebook

‘US parents excited over prospect

of virus shots for children’

“Let people decide for themselves and their beliefs. Not a fan of a company or a person telling me what I should believe.”

Danene Albertson

via Facebook

‘Do you agree with Facebook’s

decision to ban Donald Trump?’

“Republicans have been holding America hostage for the past 12 years.”

Richard McDonald

via PressofAC.com

‘Cheney could be toast in fight

with Trump over GOP future’

“Cannot understand why an entire office can close when the rest of the world just has to keep it moving.”

Robert Basco

via PressofAC.com

‘Rio Grande Motor Vehicle Commission office closed for positive COVID-19 test’

“What about the fact that she was poisoned?”

Eileen Peterson

via Facebook

‘Kiss of Snow White while she’s asleep

on Disneyland ride causes flak’

“It’s not free. Taxpayers will be footing the bill.”

Michael Marriner

via Facebook

‘Here’s who could get tuition-free education under proposed bill’

“Remember it was Donald J. Trump and the Warp Speed program that jump started the vaccinations.”

George Schappert

via Facebook

‘Biden aims for vaccinating 70%

of adult Americans by July 4’

“Exciting to see that kind of talent in one of our local students.”

Steward Pidmon-Key

via Facebook

‘Chase Petty K’s 17 in one-hitter, Mainland beats Buena Regional 7-1’

“Car warranty twice a day. I never answer my phone.”

Christine Allen

via Facebook

‘How many unwanted phone calls

do you receive each week?’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News