Digital Voices, May 11, 2021

“Follow the science unless the teachers unions disagree with that science.”

Dennis Herold

via Facebook

‘US parents excited over prospect

of virus shots for children’

“Let people decide for themselves and their beliefs. Not a fan of a company or a person telling me what I should believe.”

Danene Albertson

via Facebook

‘Do you agree with Facebook’s

decision to ban Donald Trump?’

“Republicans have been holding America hostage for the past 12 years.”

Richard McDonald

‘Cheney could be toast in fight

with Trump over GOP future’

“Cannot understand why an entire office can close when the rest of the world just has to keep it moving.”

Robert Basco