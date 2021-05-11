Digital Voices, May 11, 2021

“Follow the science unless the teachers unions disagree with that science.”
Dennis Herold
via Facebook
‘US parents excited over prospect
of virus shots for children’
“Let people decide for themselves and their beliefs. Not a fan of a company or a person telling me what I should believe.”
Danene Albertson
via Facebook
‘Do you agree with Facebook’s
decision to ban Donald Trump?’
“Republicans have been holding America hostage for the past 12 years.”
Richard McDonald
via PressofAC.com
‘Cheney could be toast in fight
with Trump over GOP future’
“Cannot understand why an entire office can close when the rest of the world just has to keep it moving.”
Robert Basco
via PressofAC.com
‘Rio Grande Motor Vehicle Commission office closed for positive COVID-19 test’
“What about the fact that she was poisoned?”
Eileen Peterson
via Facebook
‘Kiss of Snow White while she’s asleep
on Disneyland ride causes flak’
“It’s not free. Taxpayers will be footing the bill.”
Michael Marriner
via Facebook
‘Here’s who could get tuition-free education under proposed bill’
“Remember it was Donald J. Trump and the Warp Speed program that jump started the vaccinations.”
George Schappert
via Facebook
‘Biden aims for vaccinating 70%
of adult Americans by July 4’
“Exciting to see that kind of talent in one of our local students.”
Steward Pidmon-Key
via Facebook
‘Chase Petty K’s 17 in one-hitter, Mainland beats Buena Regional 7-1’
“Car warranty twice a day. I never answer my phone.”
Christine Allen