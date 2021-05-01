Digital Voices, May 1, 2021

“Be thankful they are riding bikes and not under the boards doing drugs or drinking.”

Jennifer Tedesco Connelly

‘O.C. police to step up enforcement in wake of issues with teenage bike riders’

“The governor is running this game when it’s no longer needed. Open it up before we all go broke.”

Allyson Kaiser

‘Defying governor, Cape May County,

EHT gym owners plan June 1 reopening’

“With this country the way it is today, I pray this goes through so I can carry.”

Cory Yates

‘Supreme Court to take up appeal

over right to carry gun for self-defense’

“So the head of the parade committee determined that the planning was difficult because of the pandemic, but everyone blames politicians.”

Michael St. Amour

