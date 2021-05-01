 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, May 1, 2021
Digital Voices, May 1, 2021

“Be thankful they are riding bikes and not under the boards doing drugs or drinking.”

Jennifer Tedesco Connelly

via Facebook

‘O.C. police to step up enforcement in wake of issues with teenage bike riders’

“The governor is running this game when it’s no longer needed. Open it up before we all go broke.”

Allyson Kaiser

via PressofAC.com

‘Defying governor, Cape May County,

EHT gym owners plan June 1 reopening’

“With this country the way it is today, I pray this goes through so I can carry.”

Cory Yates

via Facebook

‘Supreme Court to take up appeal

over right to carry gun for self-defense’

“So the head of the parade committee determined that the planning was difficult because of the pandemic, but everyone blames politicians.”

Michael St. Amour

via Facebook

‘Galloway Township July 4th parade canceled this year’

“The biggest worry is how the economy and lives have been disrupted due to the lockdowns.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Pandemic worries keep Americans

up at night’

“I remember the state trooper who said many years ago that he never unbuckeled a dead person from a seat belt.”

Dennis Friedrich

via PressofAC.com

‘Truck hauling watermelons crashes

on NJ Turnpike, 2 dead’

“With good behavior they will go on their first date in 5-10 years.”

Evan Clayton

via Facebook

‘Capitol rioter arrested after being

turned in by match on online dating app’

“Better petition him to allow you to dance also because that isn’t allowed either.”

Jim Marota

via Facebook

‘Ocean City to Murphy: Expand outdoor limits for proms and graduations’

“For certain populations, this one shot vaccine can be a game changer.”

Kathleen Monville Dooley

via Facebook

‘With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine’

