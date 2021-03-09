 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, March 9, 2021
Digital Voices, March 9, 2021

“Half of all vaccinations have gone to ages 30-64. How does this make sense?”

John Duffy

via PressofAC.com

‘Helping South Jersey seniors get COVID-19 vaccine a community effort’

“I’m so thankful that the good people at Dr. Seuss realized racism starts early in the home.”

Amina Parker

“His books teach inclusive messages. They show how not to be racist. The elite in this country are trying to divide us.”

Melissa Blizzard

via Facebook

‘Allegedly racist images stop

publication of 6 Dr. Seuss books’

“The SUV drove through a hole in the wall at the border just 7 miles away.”

Jason Bird

via Facebook

‘Human smuggling suspected

in Calif. crash that killed 13’

“This comes after the electric crisis that has caused the bills of their citizens to skyrocket over $1,000 a month.”

Heem Gallagher

via Facebook

‘Texas becomes biggest US state

to lift COVID-19 mask mandate’

“That’s taking cockfighting to a whole new level.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘Rooster kills owner during illegal cockfight, slashing him in groin’

“Murphy who? He doesn’t even know where South Jersey is.”

Jeffrey Seaman

via PressofAC.com

‘Murphy gave progressives what he promised, now they back his reelection’

“Time for a wake-up call. Too many people dying from too much reckless driving.”

Rahul Choudhury

via Facebook

‘A 24-year-old Bridgeton man

died in auto accident in the city’

“That’s awesome, she is definitely in the top 5 female rappers.”

Frank G. Ficca

via Facebook

‘MC Lyte to headline Women in Hip Hop summit at Stockton’

“It’s time to replace the line in total. The sewer line has broken at least three times in the last 20 years.”

John Abbott

via PressofAC.com

‘Bypass line stops Ventnor sewer leak’

