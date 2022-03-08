Digital Voices, March 8, 2022

“A Covid miracle! Congress lifting the mask mandate at the Capitol on the same day as the State of the Union.”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘People are less afraid the pandemic as mask mandates drop — right before the State of the Union’

“Somers Point seems to only want to encourage and allow chains to take over plazas and malls.”

Hayley Green

via Facebook

‘Somers Point Plaza going through a renaissance’

“Switzerland has been neutral in foreign affairs since 1516.”

Ken Klotz

via Facebook

‘Switzerland drops neutrality, backs EU sanctions on Russia, Putin’

“Anyone don’t want their Russian liquor, drop it all off at my house.”

Jonathan Granger

via Facebook

‘South Jersey stores join movement embracing Ukrainian vodka’

“He’s corrupt just like the rest of them, don’t be fooled.”

Theresa Mae Longo Polito

via Facebook

‘How Zelensky has changed the West’s response to Russia’

“Well, she’s ranked 15th and the Russian is ranked 81st. Cool story though.”

Philip Navoc

via Facebook

‘Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent, will donate prize money to Ukraine’s army’

“If you want a burger, just eat a burger. Stop fooling yourself.”

Andrew Elias

via Facebook

‘1 in 10 Americans say they don’t eat meat — a growing share of the population’

“Play defense, hit your open shots, cash check.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Can Tobias Harris survive James Harden’s arrival to the Sixers?’

“The $1 a year rent for the supermarket isn’t too smart, in my opinion. If it fails, what are they out?”

John Andrus

‘These new Atlantic City projects could be game changers beginning this summer’

“Wouldn’t be an issue if someone hadn’t closed the pipeline.”

Jeannie Petrarca

via Facebook

‘US, other nations to release 60M barrels of oil amid Russian war’

“Horrible city government, to let problems persist for years.”

Mike Krawitz

via Facebook

‘Atlantic Avenue ‘no tolerance’ policy starts today in Atlantic City’

“Nice to hear that the recruits are being sent to the state police academy. Sea Girt is no joke.”

Summer Castro

via Facebook

‘Atlantic Avenue ‘no tolerance’ policy starts March 1 in Atlantic City’