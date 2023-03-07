“Just $100 fine! How are those people he gave the meat to doing? I hope they haven’t gotten sick from eating Mootilda.”

Iris June Weingarten

‘Cape May County Briefs: Escaped cow owner fined’

“A government agency is fining another government agency, that will use government money to pay a government fine.”

Harry Mehlman

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority fined $10,000, given till March 14 to fix mold, infestations’

“Sad to see. Rarely do people build brick homes anymore, especially at the shore.”

Diane Atkinson Azzatori

‘Ex-Atlantic City casino executive's Ventnor home torn down’

“It’s about time they were fined. What about the residents' November reimbursements?”

Valeria Jean Marcus

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority fined $10,000, given till March 14 to fix mold, infestations’

“I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Julia Evans

‘Atlantic City St. Patrick's parade to return for first time since 2019’

“Although the new bar is much larger, I think that installing the TVs cheapened it.”

Paul Ziajski

‘Borgata’s Old Homestead Steak House gets a makeover — with classic inspiration’

“The crazy thing is, the dog escaped! The lady did not.”

Rachel Strauss

‘Woman, 85, killed by alligator while walking her dog in Florida’

“In 2018, the Association of American Railroads spent $4,737,989, and Norfolk Southern spent $1,025,330, lobbying to reverse the ECP brake safety rule.”

Ken Klotz

‘EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment’

“It was an absolute setup. You're working on a set, you don't expect things to be real. If there's a fight scene and somebody grabs a bottle, it's not going to be a real bottle with glass, it's going to be a prop. Somebody put it in there to set him up.”

Peter Busch

‘Prosecutors drop possibility of 5-year sentence in Alec Baldwin film set shooting case’

“Still amazes me a Somerset County team is ‘South’ Jersey.”

Goody Win

‘Boys and girls high school basketball state tournament preview’

“Probably their way of discouraging staff from taking off during the summer.”

Timothy Pell

‘Charlie's in Somers Point closes for winter break”