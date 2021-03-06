Digital Voices, March 6, 2021

“O.C. residents are against this for many reasons, dangers to fish and other sea life, threat to birds, noise from the turbines. View is the least of our concerns.”

Dawn Cahill

Press editorial — ‘Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon’

“‘Her?!’ said Potato Head.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘Peppa Pig is getting her own

Orlando-area theme park’

“I’m thinking we’ll go back to the Obama days at $4 a gallon.”

Chris Handel

via Facebook

‘Gas prices could top $3 nationally — unless OPEC, Russia pump more oil’

“Don’t you think it’s getting a little ridiculous?”

John F. Walters Jr.

‘Allegedly racist images stop

publication of 6 Dr. Seuss books’