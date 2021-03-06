 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, March 6, 2021
Digital Voices, March 6, 2021

“O.C. residents are against this for many reasons, dangers to fish and other sea life, threat to birds, noise from the turbines. View is the least of our concerns.”

Dawn Cahill

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial — ‘Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon’

“‘Her?!’ said Potato Head.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘Peppa Pig is getting her own

Orlando-area theme park’

“I’m thinking we’ll go back to the Obama days at $4 a gallon.”

Chris Handel

via Facebook

‘Gas prices could top $3 nationally — unless OPEC, Russia pump more oil’

“Don’t you think it’s getting a little ridiculous?”

John F. Walters Jr.

via PressofAC.com

‘Allegedly racist images stop

publication of 6 Dr. Seuss books’

“Does anyone know the next time the dogs will be walked? Asking for a friend.”

Michael Brady

via Facebook

‘Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs

have been returned safely, LAPD says’

“Good, because she is a person of integrity.”

M. Camille Burgess

via Facebook

‘Political Briefs: Bugdon reappointed superintendent of elections’

“‘Red River.’”

Ken Stidham

via Facebook

‘100 best John Wayne movies

— What was your favorite?’

“Depending on how this is all marketed, this could be awesome for A.C.”

Stephanie Hood

via Facebook

‘Weed tourism is heading to Atlantic City. It may not be what you expect.’

“Nice article about Joe. I feel fortunate to have known him and his family.”

Terry Baxter

via Facebook

‘Ocean City remembers “royalty” as last active WWII veteran of VFW Post dies’

