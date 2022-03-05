Digital Voices, March 5, 2022

“At some point, everybody has to realize that you do have to prioritize profits. You chase away customers, you lose jobs.”
Allyson Kaiser
via PressofAC.com
‘Report: Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs’
“From this photo, looks like Hank has already eaten the other two.”
Ingomar Koch
via Facebook
‘Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears ransacking Lake Tahoe homes’
“The comedian to president career path was not available when I was in college.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘The unlikely journey of Volodymyr Zelensky, from comedy to wartime leader’
“My great uncle, Rube Corlis, used to take Babe Ruth out duck hunting in Barnegat Bay. He said he was a great wing shot and gave him a $100 tip.”
Kevin P. Inman
via Facebook
‘Today in sports history, Feb. 26: In 1935, Babe Ruth is released by the New York Yankees and signed by the Boston Red Sox’
“It’s like the old 55 mph speed limit. There gets to be a point where a rule no longer serves its intended purpose and everyone just declares it over and the law follows suit.”
Joan London
via Facebook
‘Biden, CDC to dial back COVID-19 mask-wearing guidelines’
“I hate when anybody does anything just cause other people doing it. Cheesy as hell.”
Randy Johnson
via Facebook
‘US bars are dropping Russian vodka, promoting Ukrainian brands instead’
“As usual, too little too late.”
Patricia Ortlip
via Facebook
‘For Russia’s richest, will sanctions hurt? Probably not’
“I remember her when she was a waitress.”
John Ott
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County’s first female police chief retires from Galloway department’
“This has message has been out there for years! Let’s get it done.’
Tim Sullivan
via PressofAC.com
‘Hard Rock’s Lupo asks PR professionals to help city get info to public’
“Things are not going as planned for Putin. They are taking heavy casualties early and his own people are starting to turn on him.”
Robert Stephen
via Facebook
‘“Everyone is in a state of shock”: Local Ukrainians take action as nightmare unfolds’
“I don’t see how she’s in trouble, he was an adult.”
James Marx
via Facebook
‘Ex-Pleasantville teacher gets probation in sex-with-student case’