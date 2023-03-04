‘Mays Landing woman charged with husband’s murder indicted’

‘Press of Atlantic City’s Heart of Health Care award nominations open’

‘Cape May County corrections officer charged with sex assault of child detained’

‘Ventnor has new plans for business development’

‘Hard Rock casino gives Atlantic City workers $10M in bonuses’

‘Hammonton man sentenced to 11 years in state prison for drug distribution’

‘Hard Rock casino gives Atlantic City workers $10M in bonuses’

‘Starbucks’ new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup’

‘5 ways the war in Ukraine has changed the world’

‘Biden declares the US and its allies won’t tire of supporting Ukraine’

‘Brittney Griner signs again with Phoenix Mercury’

“His family supports her, which speaks volumes in my opinion.” Marilyn Grim, via Facebook “The nurses I would nominate would be the ones who most likely lost their jobs due to not getting the shot.” Carol Ann, via Facebook “Being a corrections officer and an accused child molester is probably the worst title and crime one could enter the criminal justice system with.” Yousef Al-Khattab, via Facebook “Commissioners Landgraf and Kriebel seem to have the right idea by directing focus on business districts in Ventnor.” John Piatt, via Facebook “If they really cared about their employees, they would end the smoking in their casino and protect their health and lives.” Nick Vitola, via PressofAC.com “Free that man. No victim, no crime. End the war on drugs, it’s just a war on the people.” Sean Patrick, via Facebook “Had a great run with Hard Rock in Florida. Retired for almost two years. They always took care of us.” Nan Mooney, via Facebook “My mom’s been doing this for years.” Trever DeBow, via Facebook “Never ending because of our extremely weak president. Russia and China are laughing at us.” Mario Mancini, via Facebook “If Joe Biden wasn’t such a weak president, Putin would never have invaded Ukraine.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “If little to no one watches the WNBA, no one is going to watch her.” Sergio Santa Muerte Quintero, via Facebook