Digital Voices, March 30, 2021

“Use it for tear downs of dilapidated properties and pave MLK from Huron to Pacific.”
Brian C. Storr
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City receives $33 million
from American Rescue Plan’
“Anyone know how he got himself ahead of so many seeking a work visa?”
Judith Brink
via Facebook
‘Prince Harry takes job
as exec at California startup’
“Of course the governor is open-minded about it. Just another level of control over us.”
Shawn McCloud
‘Gov. Phil Murphy open
to vaccine passports’
“The Irish were sold as slaves long before Africans who, by the way, were sold by other Africans.”
John Mooney
via Facebook
‘Evanston, Illinois, approves country’s
first reparations program for Blacks’
“Since senators have power in selecting judges, a corrupt senator could benefit from a corrupt judge.”
Michael Toland
Press editorial: ‘End mandatory minimum sentences, for official misconduct too’
“Shoobies don’t know how to drive with four lanes. It will be crazy with two.”
Roger Gros
via Facebook
‘Margate seeks proposals
for Atlantic Avenue road diet’
“He’s still collecting a paycheck. Time to open up. New Jersey residents are suffering.”
Carol Henderson
via Facebook
‘Murphy to delay further reopenings citing surge in COVID variants’
“McCall should be charged with making terroristic threats.”
Joseph Tyburski
‘U.S. Capitol Police investigating
threat against Van Drew’
“Any food is better than the crappy food kids gets.”