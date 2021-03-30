 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, March 30, 2021
Digital Voices, March 30, 2021

“Use it for tear downs of dilapidated properties and pave MLK from Huron to Pacific.”

Brian C. Storr

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City receives $33 million

from American Rescue Plan’

“Anyone know how he got himself ahead of so many seeking a work visa?”

Judith Brink

via Facebook

‘Prince Harry takes job

as exec at California startup’

“Of course the governor is open-minded about it. Just another level of control over us.”

Shawn McCloud

via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Phil Murphy open

to vaccine passports’

“The Irish were sold as slaves long before Africans who, by the way, were sold by other Africans.”

John Mooney

via Facebook

‘Evanston, Illinois, approves country’s

first reparations program for Blacks’

“Since senators have power in selecting judges, a corrupt senator could benefit from a corrupt judge.”

Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘End mandatory minimum sentences, for official misconduct too’

“Shoobies don’t know how to drive with four lanes. It will be crazy with two.”

Roger Gros

via Facebook

‘Margate seeks proposals

for Atlantic Avenue road diet’

“He’s still collecting a paycheck. Time to open up. New Jersey residents are suffering.”

Carol Henderson

via Facebook

‘Murphy to delay further reopenings citing surge in COVID variants’

“McCall should be charged with making terroristic threats.”

Joseph Tyburski

via PressofAC.com

‘U.S. Capitol Police investigating

threat against Van Drew’

“Any food is better than the crappy food kids gets.”

Melissa Kopaczewski

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City will serve halal food menu at several schools’

“This was already a part of the state law.”

Kyle Costello

via Facebook

‘Cape May says no to smoking pot in public places’

