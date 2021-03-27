Digital Voices, March 27, 2021

“Nobody questions why all of a sudden 6 feet is no longer necessary and 3 feet is OK? The BS continues. Totally made up non-scientific bull.”
Harry Mehlman
via PressofAC.com
‘CDC cuts social distance needed
in schools from 6 to 3 feet’
“Another beneficial piece of legislation to the folks back home.”
Michael Christopher
“The building belongs to we the people, not the elite.”
Charles Dod
via Facebook
‘Van Drew calls for removing
fencing around D.C. Capitol’
“They should be marching to the Pleasantville Board of Education office and demand that they provide better education for all students.”
John Doherty
via PressofAC.com
‘Pleasantville to Absecon march
against school segregation’
“So what. It happens. He wasn’t seriously injured, which is very important.”
M. Camille Burgess
via Facebook
‘Biden is “100% fine” after he tripped multiple times boarding Air Force One’
“CDC does weather? They can’t even get disease control right.”
Andrew Elias
via Facebook
‘Counties projected to have
the most extreme heat days in 2050’
“I bet if they called it a protest rather than spring break it would be OK.”
Donna Fortis
via Facebook
‘Miami Beach curfew aims
to shut down Spring Break partying’
“Unhoused? Scary what ‘journalists’ come up with.”
Matt Duke
via Facebook
‘Here’s how unhoused people
can get the $1,400 stimulus check’
“How wonderful! What a great feeling that must be.”
Diane Robinson
via Facebook