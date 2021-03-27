Digital Voices, March 27, 2021

“Nobody questions why all of a sudden 6 feet is no longer necessary and 3 feet is OK? The BS continues. Totally made up non-scientific bull.”

Harry Mehlman

‘CDC cuts social distance needed

in schools from 6 to 3 feet’

“Another beneficial piece of legislation to the folks back home.”

Michael Christopher

“The building belongs to we the people, not the elite.”

Charles Dod

via Facebook

‘Van Drew calls for removing

fencing around D.C. Capitol’

“They should be marching to the Pleasantville Board of Education office and demand that they provide better education for all students.”

John Doherty

‘Pleasantville to Absecon march

against school segregation’