Digital Voices, March 27, 2021
Digital Voices, March 27, 2021

“Nobody questions why all of a sudden 6 feet is no longer necessary and 3 feet is OK? The BS continues. Totally made up non-scientific bull.”

Harry Mehlman

via PressofAC.com

‘CDC cuts social distance needed

in schools from 6 to 3 feet’

“Another beneficial piece of legislation to the folks back home.”

Michael Christopher

“The building belongs to we the people, not the elite.”

Charles Dod

via Facebook

‘Van Drew calls for removing

fencing around D.C. Capitol’

“They should be marching to the Pleasantville Board of Education office and demand that they provide better education for all students.”

John Doherty

via PressofAC.com

‘Pleasantville to Absecon march

against school segregation’

“So what. It happens. He wasn’t seriously injured, which is very important.”

M. Camille Burgess

via Facebook

‘Biden is “100% fine” after he tripped multiple times boarding Air Force One’

“CDC does weather? They can’t even get disease control right.”

Andrew Elias

via Facebook

‘Counties projected to have

the most extreme heat days in 2050’

“I bet if they called it a protest rather than spring break it would be OK.”

Donna Fortis

via Facebook

‘Miami Beach curfew aims

to shut down Spring Break partying’

“Unhoused? Scary what ‘journalists’ come up with.”

Matt Duke

via Facebook

‘Here’s how unhoused people

can get the $1,400 stimulus check’

“How wonderful! What a great feeling that must be.”

Diane Robinson

via Facebook

“Barnegat resident Weber to donate

land for homeless vets”

Breaking News