Digital Voices, March 23, 2021
“Go to college, pick a useless study like liberal arts, graduate, get no job, have crippling debt, blame everyone else, vote Democrat.”

Bryant Justin

“Good. It’s not my fault that I can’t pay back in a job market that won’t hire me.”

Kevin Windsor

via Facebook

‘COVID tax break may lead to student loan forgiveness. How it would work:’

“Hence the need for the proposed wealth tax. … Time for those with the most to share an equal tax burden.”

Pat Gentile

via PressofAC.com

Chris Reed: ‘Democrats join GOP in making budget “death spiral’ more likely”’

“Although it is now in North Cape May, it’s still called the Rio Grande office. The receipt says Rio Grande with the North Cape address.”

Sharon McHugh Rudolph

via Facebook

‘Rio Grande motor vehicle office closed until March 29 due to COVID-19’

“If not for the wrongful censorship of President Trump, he could reach everyone on the news and on social media.”

Thomas Polistina

via PressofAC.com

‘Fauci says Trump should urge

his followers to get vaccinated”

“I think a big batch of ‘Biden Bucks’ will be filling those slot machines soon.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘NJ gambling revenue flat in February, even with Super Bowl’

“How will we go to the moon after doomsday?”

Neel Patel

via Facebook

‘Scientists want to build

a doomsday vault on the moon’

“I had volunteered many hours for his Democratic campaign. … Van Drew is a hypocrite and must be replaced.”

Ellen Barker

via PressofAC.com

‘New group protesting Van Drew’

“It was robbery, not an argument.”

Emanuel Fleming

via Facebook

‘4 shot dead, including 7-year-old, after argument over stimulus check’

“Don’t people have insurance anymore?”

Carol Chase

via Facebook

‘Dancer starts GoFundMe to help Egg Harbor Township studio rebuild after fire’

