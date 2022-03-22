 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Digital Voices, March 22, 2022

  • 0

via Facebook ‘Where to get the cheapest gas in South Jersey’

“Glad to hear White Horse will be in a better location for them. Sorry to hear there will be another vacant building in The Marketplace.” Diane Povse Mason via Facebook‘Land development in Absecon

continues; city liquor store

wants move to old ballfields’ “Voter fraud has been going on for decades. It can be stopped by having paper ballots, only military and the disabled allowed to vote by mail, and voter I.D.” Robert Vertolli via PressofAC.com Press editorial: ‘Early vote count can assist election fraud’“From my neighbor lol.” Andy Holman “Stop this madness!” Patricia Ortlip via Facebook ‘Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’’ “Guessing most men would not want to be hit by him once.” Alex Rodriguez via Facebook ‘Asian woman in New York hit 125 times, called racial slur, man arrested’ “Wow, I am glad they addressed the problem.” Tammy Scott Taylor via Facebook ‘Racial slur apparently used by adult at Pleasantville High School’“Oil has dropped from $130.50 a barrel to $93 a barrel. How is this not corporate greed and price gouging.” Patrick J. Brennan via Facebook ‘Where to get the cheapest gas in South Jersey’“How about a Trader Joe’s? Panera? Something other.” Debra Orzechowski via PressofAC.com ‘Land development in Absecon continues; liquor store wants move to old ballfields’“Especially if we don’t quarantine visitors from China. Really ramping up over there again.” Brian Southrey via Facebook ‘What could lie ahead for the third year of the pandemic as China struggles’

