Digital Voices, March 20, 2021
Digital Voices, March 20, 2021

“I’m sure even AOC would want to know if her kid was caught doing drugs.”

Jason Bird

via Facebook

‘Efforts underway to change parental notification rules in NJ marijuana laws’

“Keep it the same all year, but standard time. Otherwise sunrise will be almost 8:30 a.m. around Christmas.”

Jeff Deckman

via Facebook

‘Senators again introduce bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent’

“Keep the borders open, Joe.”

Michael Sheridan

via PressofAC.com

‘Vineland man charged with attempted murder of police officer’

“Follow the science unless it means teachers unions can’t benefit from it.”

Dennis Herold

via Facebook

‘CDC’s school guidelines facing scrutiny from states, education officials’

“Today politics has taken on an evil side among both parties’ supporters. Death threats to any family should never happen.”

Mary Pratico

via Facebook

‘Van Drew says family targeted by death, sexual assault threats from O.C. man’

“Don’t use the COVID angle to argue for this. There is no danger going to a liquor store.”

Allyson Kaiser

via PressofAC.com

Our view: ‘NJ ban keeps residents

from online wine boom in pandemic’

“Sad event that could have been avoided if her then-boyfriend did not shoot at the police officers.”

Savannah Hart

via Facebook

‘One year later, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy’

“Great marketing by Dr. Seuss Enterprises. They stopped printing 6 books and as many as 1.2 million people think all their books are banned.”

Mark Urbancik

via Facebook

‘Dr. Seuss book sales soar

after 6 titles were pulled’

“They do a great deal more than people think that they do.”

Jason Fink

via Facebook

‘One year into pandemic, Atlantic City Salvation Army has served more than a half-million meals’

