Digital Voices, March 2, 2021

“It’s pretty easy to do for government jobs. It’s a monopoly. Just increase your budget for the next year and raise taxes. The people actually paying the money have no say.”
Ingomar Koch
‘Atlantic City considers $15 minimum wage for its workers, state unsure’
“Do I agree with the way they are doing it now? No, but in all honesty there is no really good way to do it.”
Danielle Ebron
Press view: ‘New Jersey COVID vaccine system allows and rewards cheating’
“The state it’s in.”
Stephen Marks
‘What’s the one thing you like least
about your house?’
“Yes, I’m sure it could happen. Good movie, great ending.”
Patti Fidziura
‘Review: “I Care a Lot” should
scare plenty of senior citizens’
“The grocery in Brigantine was totally out of bananas today. Is that the latest thing to hoard?”
Con Kimura
‘Toilet paper back on shelves,
still trouble finding these 5 things’
“Less urging, more financing. The need is real.”
Peter Haberstroh
‘US to urge barriers, elevation
to fight NJ back bay flooding’
“Maxwell Manning was my 6th grade teacher in Pleasantville in the ’60s at the Woodland Avenue school. He was always my favorite teacher.”
Patricia Mattle
‘More attention coming back
to the Negro Leagues in South Jersey’
“Love that pen and paper style RPG is pictured here.”
Tony Simon
‘Sales of all types of games increased during COVID-19 pandemic’
“Everyone getting an unemployment check or receiving welfare should be required to attend.”
Thomas DeRitis
‘CRDA to fund free job training for Atlantic City residents’
“Missing since August? Maybe she doesn’t want to be found.”
Gregg Offner
‘Lower Township woman reported missing’