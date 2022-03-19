Digital Voices, March 19, 2022

‘Greater Atlantic City Chamber opposes proposed casino smoking ban’

‘Officers arrest accused board game thief in Bridgeton’

‘Mike Trout wants to stay in center, regain top form with Angels’

‘Tom Brady returns just six weeks after retiring’

‘Ocean City team says coach’s criticism goes too far; some former players support coach’

‘Dolly Parton says no to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’

‘Spring US home sales season kicks off with big lack of inventory’

‘Stockton students learn what it’s like to be an IRS special agent for a day’

‘US slashes Russia trade status, bans imports of Russian alcohol, seafood’

‘Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps’

‘What a ban on Russian oil can mean for you’

“We face enough problems without having to fight the stigma of being heartless money grubbers.” Randy Hayden via PressofAC.com “She didn’t have a Clue.” Dana Balsley Loefflad via Facebook“Not happening, already confirmed by Maddon.” Lisa Sukala D’Alessandro via Facebook“Another retiree forced to return to work due to Biden’s economy.” Peter Haberstroh via Facebook“Rich elitists complain because their daughters simply are not good enough.”John Fenton via PressofAC.com“Yeah, love her, but that’s the wrong hall of fame for her.”Char Piacentino via Facebook“No one can afford these prices. Wait it out, you will never make it on these prices.”Betty Jane Guerra Stackhouse via Facebook“I typically don’t imagine the IRS with guns. Guess times have changed a bit.” Jim Proctor via Facebook“Why didn’t he do this in the beginning, especially knowing Putin was going to war?” Valeria Marcus via Facebook“They are human beings and deserve to be treated as such.”Madison Bryan via Facebook“It shouldn’t mean anything if this country was properly run.” Ingomar Koch via Facebook