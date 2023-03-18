‘Towns ponder tax increases amid rise in health care benefits cost’
‘Linwood man pleads guilty to role in ongoing health care fraud case’
‘Wildwood woman charged with aggravated assault following stabbing’
‘Memorial Day opening planned for Cape entertainment complex in Rio Grande’
‘Vineland Municipal Utilities fielding reports of solar scam’
‘Flyers interim GM Briere believes franchise needs a rebuild’
‘The Diving Bell on the Steel Pier, 1962: History notes’
‘Biden approves controversial huge Willow oil drilling in Alaska’
“‘Everything Everywhere” dominates the Oscars’
People are also reading…
‘Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after collapse’
‘Study: Parents admit to lying about child’s COVID status’
‘How has American health care gone so wrong?’ by Daniel J. Stone
‘Should daylight-savings time be adopted year-round?’
“Ridiculous. If the cost of benefits increases, then it should be on the people receiving the benefits, not on the taxpayer.” Peter Busch, via Facebook “Several towns raising property taxes because of rise in cost of hospital coverage. Where did all of the money seized from these people go?”Gloria Illingworth, via PressofAC.com “These young people are just throwing their lives away at this point.” Lisa D. Carter, via Facebook “Looking forward to have a movie theater so close to us.”John Douglass, via Facebook “I told that dude to hit the road last Saturday when he came to our house.” Rich Falasco, via Facebook “First thing it needs is to get Comcast to sell it. Comcast has no business owning the team.” Ken Rinear, via Facebook “I loved that ride as a kid. Never seen anything like this again. The diving horse was another cool thing to see.”Diane Parzych, via Facebook “Did anyone expect President Biden to keep his word? Democrats have egg on their faces, as usual.” Shawn Becotte, via Facebook “I thought ‘Top Gun’ or ‘Avatar’ was going to win.” Lisa Trazzera, via Facebook “First Biden says ‘the rich have to pay their fair share’ and then he bails them out.” Steve Samolowicz, via Facebook “The entire country was lied to by the current administration and they are still lying about it.” Frank Farmer Sr., via Facebook “Starts with ‘G and ends with ‘reed’.” Frank Murphine, via PressofAC.com “No. Standard time should be kept year round. That’s why it’s called standard.”Michael Shoblock, via Facebook