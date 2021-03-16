Digital Voices, March 16, 2021

“The building is decrepit and needs to go, but I’m not crazy about the proposal.”
Ken Weaver
“Very concerned about how they will handle the septic since Strathmere does not have a sewer system.”
Katie Herr
‘In tiny Strathmere, a proposed upgrade of an old motel has neighbors up in arms’
“When 10 people can gather around a table without masks, I will return.”
Robert Santy
‘Visitors willing to return
to Atlantic City, according to survey’
“And yet rap music glorifies sexism and violence. But I guess that is OK.”
Joe Stewart
‘Pepe Le Pew nixed from “Space Jam” film, accused of normalizing rape culture’
“What an absolutely despicable thing to do.”
Eileen Durham
“Very sad somebody lost their life, but we have designated places to honor the dead called cemeteries and shrines.”
Henry Connahey
‘Somers Point man charged in damage
to roadside memorial in Linwood’
“How do we know where he stands? He has yet to give a press conference.”
Nick Sullivan
‘Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands
on key promises’
“Pretty disgusting that someone needs to take their anger out on a child.”
Donna Fortis
“Thanks for showing the love to my cousin.”
Pablo Santiago
‘Northfield boy receives cards, gifts from community after racist, verbal attack’
“40 jobs. I hope they hire locally and use local products.”
Jacquie Gallagher
