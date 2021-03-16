 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, March 16, 2021
“The building is decrepit and needs to go, but I’m not crazy about the proposal.”

Ken Weaver

via PressofAC.com

“Very concerned about how they will handle the septic since Strathmere does not have a sewer system.”

Katie Herr

via Facebook

‘In tiny Strathmere, a proposed upgrade of an old motel has neighbors up in arms’

“When 10 people can gather around a table without masks, I will return.”

Robert Santy

via PressofAC.com

‘Visitors willing to return

to Atlantic City, according to survey’

“And yet rap music glorifies sexism and violence. But I guess that is OK.”

Joe Stewart

via Facebook

‘Pepe Le Pew nixed from “Space Jam” film, accused of normalizing rape culture’

“What an absolutely despicable thing to do.”

Eileen Durham

via Facebook

“Very sad somebody lost their life, but we have designated places to honor the dead called cemeteries and shrines.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘Somers Point man charged in damage

to roadside memorial in Linwood’

“How do we know where he stands? He has yet to give a press conference.”

Nick Sullivan

via Facebook

‘Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands

on key promises’

“Pretty disgusting that someone needs to take their anger out on a child.”

Donna Fortis

via Facebook

“Thanks for showing the love to my cousin.”

Pablo Santiago

via PressofAC.com

‘Northfield boy receives cards, gifts from community after racist, verbal attack’

“40 jobs. I hope they hire locally and use local products.”

Jacquie Gallagher

via Facebook

‘Plant-based food company to build

$45 million facility in Millville’

“There’s like 100 people in Alaska.”

David J. Ferrante Jr.

via Facebook

‘Alaska becomes 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all’

