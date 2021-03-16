Digital Voices, March 16, 2021

“The building is decrepit and needs to go, but I’m not crazy about the proposal.”

Ken Weaver

“Very concerned about how they will handle the septic since Strathmere does not have a sewer system.”

Katie Herr

via Facebook

‘In tiny Strathmere, a proposed upgrade of an old motel has neighbors up in arms’

“When 10 people can gather around a table without masks, I will return.”

Robert Santy

‘Visitors willing to return

to Atlantic City, according to survey’

“And yet rap music glorifies sexism and violence. But I guess that is OK.”

Joe Stewart

via Facebook

‘Pepe Le Pew nixed from “Space Jam” film, accused of normalizing rape culture’

“What an absolutely despicable thing to do.”

Eileen Durham