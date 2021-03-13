Digital Voices, March 13, 2021

“Weekends are jammed now. I can’t imagine this summer.”

Bob Beaton

‘Visitors willing to return to Atlantic City, according to survey’

“Most major cities have a bike path; this should make it safer to ride in A.C.”

Carl Coluccic

‘Atlantic City putting

Atlantic Avenue on a diet’

“How will they prove who is and is not vaccinated?”

George Riley

‘Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says’

“Unfortunately, the AP only highlights what they want you to know with these ‘highlights,’ and not what American taxpayers should know.”

Shawn McCloud

‘Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill

that passed the Senate’