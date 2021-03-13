Digital Voices, March 13, 2021

“Weekends are jammed now. I can’t imagine this summer.”
Bob Beaton
via Facebook
‘Visitors willing to return to Atlantic City, according to survey’
“Most major cities have a bike path; this should make it safer to ride in A.C.”
Carl Coluccic
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City putting
Atlantic Avenue on a diet’
“How will they prove who is and is not vaccinated?”
George Riley
via Facebook
‘Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says’
“Unfortunately, the AP only highlights what they want you to know with these ‘highlights,’ and not what American taxpayers should know.”
Shawn McCloud
via PressofAC.com
‘Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill
that passed the Senate’
“She is an actor and she can cry on cue.”
Robert Doebley
via Facebook
‘Memorable quotes, revelations from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview’
“Good. I’m shopping for an extended car warranty. Mine’s about to expire.”
Rob Bryan
via Facebook
‘Yes, you are getting lots
of robocalls again’
“Good to see they got that homeless problem figured out and can move on to bigger things.”
Frank G. Ficca
via Facebook
‘California bill would ban
boys and girls sections at big retailers’
“I get these calls every day.”
Ellen J. Vander
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office
warns against Social Security scams’
“During WWII, the Coast Guard took over the retreat estate for the duration.”
Roger Stryeski
via Facebook