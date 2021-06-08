 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, June 8, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, June 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

via Facebook

‘14-year-old Florida girl shot during shootout with deputies, sheriff says’

via PressofAC.com

‘Pro-lifers needn’t fear a post-Roe abortion-rights backlash,’ by Ramesh Ponnuru

via Facebook

‘Free beer is latest vaccine incentive entering Biden’s month of action’

via PressofAC.com

‘Should smoking return to Atlantic City casinos?’

via Facebook

‘What would it take to solve the student debt crisis?’

via Facebook

‘Florida governor OKs limits on transgender student athletes’

via Facebook

‘Now in use against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more’

via PressofAC.com

‘Pitchers’ need for speed continues to grow in South Jersey’

via Facebook

‘Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated customers, $999 for unvaccinated’

via Facebook

‘7-year-old Florida boy swam an hour to get help for stranded dad and sister’

via Facebook

‘Guns N’ Roses coming to Hard Rock’

“Suffice as to say I have heard it all now!” Lynn Dolores “My beliefs and your beliefs do not outweigh the right of any woman to decide what goes on within her own body.” Richard McDonald “This is a disgrace. We are the laughing stock of the world.” Jenni Shriver Smith “Why do non-smokers care, anyway? They have plenty of places to go.” Amy Richards “Promote the benefits of trade school and community colleges.” Michael Roque “I stand by this, although it should be the teammates’ decision ultimately.” Chris Rago “Way too soon to try and call them ‘successful.’” Eddy Nelson Jr. “To quote John Kruk, ‘Someone is gonna get killed if these high velocity pitchers don’t find command.’” Michael Toland “Civil rights violations are OK as long as the COVID cult likes them.” Mike Gant “A superhero at seven.” Jacqueline Burke “Seen them a few years ago in Philly, they were awesome.” Jesse Cooper
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, June 5, 2021

“I have dear friends who are suspicious of the vaccination. I worry for their health, but respect their right to choose to refuse the shot.”

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News