‘Northfield man sentenced for selling coke to cop, gun possession, lighting man on fire’

‘Ocean City Council sets emergency meeting to address rowdy teens’

‘Somers Point man charged with running cannabis operation’

‘Van Drew explains “no” vote on debt ceiling deal’

via Facebook

‘Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign’

‘Ocean City promises new crackdown on rowdy teens after intense weekend’

‘Great White shark tracked off Ocean City shores’

‘20,000 rock out during Day 1 of Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City’

‘March against offshore wind on Ocean City causeway’

‘Teen dead, others hospitalized after being pulled from ocean off New Jersey beach’

‘A look back at the opening of Resorts Casino Hotel’

‘Here’s how much a beach badge costs in South Jersey’

‘Wave of retirements leaving some US industries desperate to hire airplane mechanics’

‘Experts are warning AI could lead to human extinction’

“Who lights a person on fire? That’s so Middle Ages.” Eric Michniewicz via Facebook “I feel for the people who have invested into owning businesses that have to deal with the kids of unresponsive parents.” Terri Szemis via PressofAC.com “You gotta give the government their cut, pal!” Ricardo A. Castro via Facebook “It’s hard to argue with Van Drew’s reasoning when you see Covid funds being used to send some Atlantic City kids on an African walkabout.” Janis Hetrick via PressofAC.com “I’m glad Christie jumped in to run for president. ... The more GOP candidates running will help eliminate Trump as the RNC nominee.” Valeria Jean Marcus “The backpack thing should be unconstitutional. Women are able to carry handbags. Why can’t men have a bag for their belongings?” Paul W. Letizia via Facebook “The sharks that the media tells us about are a very small fraction of the number of sharks swimming off New Jersey every day.” Joe Stewart via Facebook “Jeysy, why didn’t we know about this? Paramore was there.” Precious Velez via Facebook “If it’s really about the whales, where is the outrage for the more than 20,000 killed each year by ships?” Dave DeLosso via Facebook “Do not swim on unguarded beaches.” Christine Cummins Lauman via Facebook “I remember the week before the casinos opened and we were all invited in to play with Monopoly money for the soft opening.” Mary Keenan via Facebook “Free if you bring a fishing pole or a surfboard.” Carol Ann via Facebook “My son is going to school next year to become an airplane mechanic. Glad to hear it is in high demand.” Ayne Glaur via Facebook “Hollywood already warned us and we took it as a challenge. Good riddance to bad rubbish if you ask me.” Stephen Weiss via Facebook