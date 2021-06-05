Digital Voices, June 5, 2021

‘CDC’s new mask rules leave kids out. Here’s how to fix that,’ by Faye Flam

“Most of the country has been pretty much back to normal for at least 6 months.”

Linda Leuci Vanderhoff

via Facebook

‘Some simple reminders for smooth traveling’

“I don’t have to smell smoke or be disappointed because my favorite machine is only in the smoking section.”

Robert Migliaccio

via Facebook

‘Future of smoking in Atlantic City casinos up in the air’

“Saw last night that half the people that work at the CDC aren’t getting the shot.”

George Murray

via Facebook

‘US taking very close look at vaccine passports’

“They have about 254 species down there that can kill a human. This is just icing on the cake.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Plague of ravenous, destructive mice tormenting Australians’