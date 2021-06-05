Digital Voices, June 5, 2021

“I have dear friends who are suspicious of the vaccination. I worry for their health, but respect their right to choose to refuse the shot.”
Jerilyn Bridgeford
‘Neighbor won't vaccinate? It's not because of selfishness,’ by David Cook
“We are now going to have axes out in the open around alcohol?! What could go wrong?”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Staffers Claire Lowe and Joe Martucci learn axe throwing at A.C. pub’
“A.C. did that with some of the beach bars. They must greenhouse the trees in the winter.”
Holger Richard Pust
via Facebook
“When it’s not your money, what’s the difference?”
Sonny Duca
‘Sea Isle City plants palm trees to put smile on people's faces’
“Simple don’t mask up your kids, go back to normal life.”
William Long
‘CDC’s new mask rules leave kids out. Here’s how to fix that,’ by Faye Flam
“Most of the country has been pretty much back to normal for at least 6 months.”
Linda Leuci Vanderhoff
via Facebook
‘Some simple reminders for smooth traveling’
“I don’t have to smell smoke or be disappointed because my favorite machine is only in the smoking section.”
Robert Migliaccio
via Facebook
‘Future of smoking in Atlantic City casinos up in the air’
“Saw last night that half the people that work at the CDC aren’t getting the shot.”
George Murray
via Facebook
‘US taking very close look at vaccine passports’
“They have about 254 species down there that can kill a human. This is just icing on the cake.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Plague of ravenous, destructive mice tormenting Australians’
“Great to honor those who deserve.”
Phil Birnbaum
‘Ocean City flag-raising moved to Memorial Day’
“Still looks like they could make more leg room.”
Michael Piotrowski
via Facebook
‘These double-decker airplane cabin concepts could be the future of flying’
“Can we direct more money toward this and less toward illegal immigrants?”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘NJ bill would help people with criminal records find housing’
“The pandemic was a windfall for many giant corporations.”
Craig Nordberg
via Facebook
‘CEO pay rose in 2020 despite pandemic's impact’