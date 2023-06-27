“This is what the shore is for, to have a good time. If people get out of hand, give them fines. We all were once 23 down the shore having a fun time.”

Brian J. Coyle

via Facebook

‘Brigantine takes steps to address party houses’

“You were in high cotton if you got to dine there!”

Barb Weber

via Facebook

‘Photo gallery a look back at Zaberer’s Restaurant’

“It’s our money given back to us.”

Mark Antonym

via Facebook

‘New Jersey governor and lawmakers announce deal on property tax break for seniors’

“They need to get back all the money that was given improperly to various industries. It was stupid of the two administrations to just give the money out with no oversight.”

Frank Robey

via Facebook

‘State report says half of COVID payments to NJ fisheries improper’

“In this instance, city cannot respond without state approval. Meanwhile, the state refuses to comment. You can’t make this stuff up!”

Michael Toland

‘How is Atlantic City using $8.6M in new public safety room surcharge?’

“What the hell, am I hearing that right? They were giving the dog that poison?”

Bill Dea

via Facebook

‘Hammonton man, woman indicted for dog's heroin dose’

“When something like this happens to the church, we should ask ourselves what would Jesus do instead of throwing stones. The boy is troubled obviously. The church needs Jesus.”

Emelia Owoo

via Facebook

‘Juvenile charged with breaking window at Pleasantville church’

“Common sense and law enforcement prevail. A rudimentary approach to combatting a problem proves effective.”

Denise Hladun

via Facebook

‘Calm weekend in Ocean City after new rules to combat rowdy juveniles enacted’

“They should have thought about this when the legislation was written. Money isn’t everything.”

Valeria Jean Marcus

via Facebook

‘CRDA members start to question just how many weed places Atlantic City needs’

“They probably don’t want their town -- and New Jersey -- turning into the California of the East Coast, no matter how hard Murphy tries.”

Scott Thomas

via Facebook

“Middle Township approves ban on sleeping in tents”

“It’s like having your mom prosecute you. Nothing will happen!”

Andrea Hornberger

via Facebook

“A Hispanic or black male would be serving at least 5 years. Yet blacks continue to vote for white liberals.”

Renaldo Guzman

‘Hunter Biden gets plea deal for federal tax, gun offenses’

“Thank a liberal for pushing distance learning.”

Dominic Giovanetti

via Facebook

“Maybe teachers should teach the kids how to read and do math, instead of worrying about sex issues.”

Kathy Hughes

‘Math, reading scores plunge for America's 13-year-olds as pandemic setbacks persist’

“I was on the Grand Canyon skywalk a few months ago, and the glass came up to my shoulders. There is no way that was an accident.”

Patti Merz Kenaan

via Facebook

‘33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from Grand Canyon Skywalk’

“Bring the Miss America Parade back to Atlantic City.”

Dennis Rotella

via Facebook

‘Photo gallery of parade for Victoria Mozitis, Miss New Jersey 2023’