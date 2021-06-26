Digital Voices, June 26, 2021

Akhilesh Patel

‘700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd unveiled in New Jersey’

“They have a lot of work to do. I hope they bring it back!”

Tim Sullivan

‘New owners try to get Bally's Atlantic City back in the game’

“I thought they didn't want the state in their business?”

Aisha Pearson

‘Atlantic City Council members call for State Police to take over’

“Trump was right again, the virus came from Joe Biden's friends in China and the Wuhan lab.”

Thomas Anthony

‘Fact-checking claims about COVID variants, hydroxychloroquine and more’

“My mother demanded that I be called down. The principal felt bad for me and just sent me back to class after she left.”

Nichole Erdin

