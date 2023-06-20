“If the police can’t do their job and confiscate alcohol or do anything to teens, that’s the issue.”

Paige Shriver

via Facebook

‘Is New Jersey to blame for Ocean City’s teen problem?’

“This school was great a few years ago and lowered its standards. It still has a lot to offer kids as a great jump on a career after high school.”

Stacey Robb

via Facebook

‘ACIT to break ground on $53.5 million expansion’

“Those opposed are misinformed and short-sighted. They will enjoy lower energy bills and actually benefit from alternative energies that replace fossil fuels.”

Marie Eldred

‘Cape May County resolution opposes wind power’

“Every town will let that go until someone gets hurt. The regulations should be similar to scooters.”

Kathy Heaton

via Facebook

‘Gillian to call for limits on e-bikes on the Ocean City Boardwalk’

“I'm sure they're much better educated for the experience.”

Michael Gaskill

via Facebook

Pleasantville Middle School girls go on field trip to see 'The Little Mermaid'

“He got disoriented by the sonar used to develop the wind turbine farms.”

Dan Orr

via Facebook

‘Boat sinks after striking Avalon-Sea Isle City bridge’

“That’s terrible! Pure evil. Hope they get them.”

David Sickler

via Facebook

‘Tips sought to ID truck responsible for damage to Linwood Park’

“On my way with my horse and lariat.”

Jenna Bartles

via Facebook

‘Galloway police seeking to wrangle loose bull’

“The fact that the people went to the meeting and asked him to stay and continue to steal from them doesn't fill me with hope.”

Janis Hetrick

‘Mayor Byron is bad publicity for Wildwood and should resign’

“We don’t need anymore Chipotles, we need a Trader Joe’s.”

Nefe Williams

via Facebook

‘Chipotle opening restaurant in Absecon’

“It's their way of sneaking in tighter seats, and we're relieved that we're not hanging upside down from the ceilings.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘The double-decker airplane seat is back’

“A true vegan would never trust something that they didn't prepare themselves.”

Paul W. Letizia

via Facebook

‘An iconic Taco Bell menu item is going vegan’

“Can't wait, always enjoy watching the original.”

Al Burger

via Facebook

‘Michael Keaton, Tim Burton doing "Beetlejuice 2" “exactly like we did the first movie”’

“At least 50 each year, if I include the Christmas greeting cards.”

Jane Tutor

via Facebook

‘How many greeting cards do you send out each year?’