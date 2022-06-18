Digital Voices, June 18, 2022

‘Inlet revitalization plan looks to improve housing, safety and local businesses’

‘Egg Harbor Township looks to redevelop Cardiff area’

‘Reparations, baby bonds called for to close Black wealth gap in NJ’

‘Middle chief on off-duty weed for cops: Until the law changes, we have to follow it’

‘Teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement park exceeded ride’s weight limit, autopsy says’

‘Coca-Cola is putting Jack Daniel’s & Coke in a can’

‘United Arab Emirates bans Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ from showing’

‘US average gas price hits $5 for first time ever’

‘US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%’

‘Prepare your pets for a natural disaster with these tips’

“They need to attract investment by having lower taxes. These group homes that are proliferating in certain parts of AC are just making the people running them rich.” John Marley, via PressofAC.com “I faithfully hold on to the hope of Trader Joe’s opening in the area and this would be an excellent spot.” Santos Camilo Mártir, via Facebook “Study, research, lecture, repeat. How about writing a check to the United Negro College Fund and help someone today.” Peter Haberstroh, via PressofAC.com “They’re in safety sensitive positions. And it’s against federal law. So they cannot.” John Robert, via Facebook “The fact that the seats were adjusted to exceed the original clearance and the ride was able to operate is a problem.” Julia Evans, via Facebook “This poor white person certainly doesn’t want to pay for this.” Terri J. West, via Facebook “Grotesque! Jack is made to drink straight or with water. No mixing.” Ken Rinear, via Facebook “Ridiculous, it’s the world we live in, they need to get over it.” Sandra Strayline Gottenberg, via Facebook “This summer is gonna be a disaster for the economy. People should be on the streets protesting.” Eduardo Sousa, via Facebook “Can we get some type of gas voucher from the government to help alleviate these prices at the pump?” Sumner Martinez, via Facebook “I would never leave my furry kids behind if a hurricane or natural disaster approaches.” Daneen Cheree Alli, via Facebook