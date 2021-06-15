Digital Voices, June 15, 2021

‘From concerts to camps: How to stay COVID-safe during summer vacation’

“Just stop. Let people live the life they have before it’s too late.” Lorie Bell via Facebook “Galloway needs to be put in its proper district with the rest of its surrounding communities.” Ron Hollis via PressofAC.com “The other candidates are wasting their money and time.” Valeria Marcus via Facebook “Curry. Avocado. Strawberry. Any kind of bean.” Tricia Luko via Facebook “But is he non-binary?” Jimmy Miller “Proud to see some principals and superintendents are able to use common sense and think on their own.” Tracy Cappella Harper via Facebook “Will it get more recognition than Flag Day?” Roger Stryeski via Facebook “Why would they treat money in such a poor fashion, so as to be used inefficiently and, possibly, ineffectively?” Thomas Crolius via Facebook “More Atlantic County municipalities should have train stations.” John Ott via Facebook “I just ordered a large burria box. I also was one of many that ordered from him when he was fulfilling orders from his house.” Zulena Quezerguevia PressofAC.com ‘Taqueria Rendon brings birria, and more, to South Jersey’ “I’d rather get high on my own supply … gotta break the rules sometimes.” Emanuel Fleming via Facebook ‘Marijuana stores in Washington State can offer free joints to promote vaccinations’