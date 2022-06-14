Digital Voices, June 14, 2022

kid-oriented.”Kal Micheau, via PressofAC.com “Good guys with guns are not the answer. Stop expecting the problem to be the solution.” Spencer Belz, via Facebook “Good, screw the snobs that run the PGA.” Jim Donofrio, via Facebook “We need nuclear energy. Stop wasting time on these feel good solutions.” Matthew Perri, via Facebook “Just think, if the school had fewer doors, all of these kids might still be alive.” Bill McNulty, via Facebook “Beautiful picture of such a gorgeous little girl.” Linda Ann Cuva, via Facebook “Go march in Trenton, Camden, Newark, and Paterson. There is gun violence in those cities every week.” Peter Diaz, via Facebook “You can love everyone and have differing beliefs.” Joe Strummer, via Facebook “Big deal. So far no police presence has stopped school shootings.” Albert Glasser, via PressofAC.com “She got an STD from her boyfriend, not a gecko. Geico insurance don’t owe her anything.” Jenny Itinger, via Facebook “Don’t you mean ‘VP Harris has challenges to run from’?” Jason Bird, via Facebook “When your superstars are stealing money instead of bases, the manager gets fired.” Peter Haberstroh, via PressofAC.com