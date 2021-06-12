Digital Voices, June 12, 2021

to start doing this.” Mark Bolner, via PressofAC.com “It’s the only thing the

sub-orbital company can

do to generate attention.” Michael Porcaro, via Facebook “Of course they still matter. That’s what bothers me so much about applying for jobs online.” David Kohn, via Facebook “One of the original old school marketing geniuses.” Wayne Schaffel, via Facebook “Any studies being done on how these massive eyesores will affect tourism and home values?” Laurie Trank, via PressofAC.com “He should stop towing for the township completely if he’s not getting paid.” Danene Albertson, via Facebook “How do they not put Simmons on Young

all game?” Sharon Manfredo, via Facebook “Awesome. Glad a lot of people showed up, and

they sold out all 3 days.” Anthony Johnson, via Facebook “Richard Nixon’s resignation speech.” Christine Watts Fusco, via Facebook “Oh my, does this mean

the illegals will have to apply legally?” Daniel Cassese, via Facebook