Digital Voices, June 12, 2021

‘If infrastructure bill passes, area’s shovel-ready projects could benefit region’
‘Psychedelic drugs will follow pot’s path to legalization,’ by Noah Feldman
‘Jeff Bezos is going to space on first crewed flight of new rocket’
‘Why face-to-face gatherings still matter’
‘Mark Soifer, who helped define Ocean City as America’s Greatest Family Resort, dies’
‘Rutgers, offshore wind firm to study impact on clams off NJ’
‘Cape May County towing operator still owed money by Egg Harbor Township’
‘Hawks dominate most of Game 1, then hold off Sixers to win’
‘Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival attendees, brewers eager to resume normal’
‘What’s the first major news event you remember as a child?’
‘Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status’
“Last shovel ready projects were signs placed on existing projects like the Ocean City causeway.” Tom Hoskins, via Facebook “No sane person is going
to start doing this.” Mark Bolner, via PressofAC.com “It’s the only thing the
sub-orbital company can
do to generate attention.” Michael Porcaro, via Facebook “Of course they still matter. That’s what bothers me so much about applying for jobs online.” David Kohn, via Facebook “One of the original old school marketing geniuses.” Wayne Schaffel, via Facebook “Any studies being done on how these massive eyesores will affect tourism and home values?” Laurie Trank, via PressofAC.com “He should stop towing for the township completely if he’s not getting paid.” Danene Albertson, via Facebook “How do they not put Simmons on Young
all game?” Sharon Manfredo, via Facebook “Awesome. Glad a lot of people showed up, and
they sold out all 3 days.” Anthony Johnson, via Facebook “Richard Nixon’s resignation speech.” Christine Watts Fusco, via Facebook “Oh my, does this mean
the illegals will have to apply legally?” Daniel Cassese, via Facebook