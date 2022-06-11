Digital Voices, June 11, 2022

‘Ventnor police announce summer drunken-driving checkpoint’

‘Casinos pled poverty to get a huge tax break; Atlantic City is paying the price’

‘Spirit mulls JetBlue counteroffer as takeover fight nears end’

‘Gas prices surge 25 cents in a week, hitting a new record’

Press editorial: ‘County joins latest effort to revive downtown Wildwood’

‘Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal’

‘Tiny house saved from the wrecking ball in Wildwood’

‘Egg Harbor Township boys win South Jersey track title’

‘In California, Trout is “Baseball Mike,” but back home he gets to be just “Mike from Millville”’

‘Teen charged following fire at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township’

‘Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America’

‘3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting’

“Why announce it? So everyone can avoid it? Kinda defeats the purpose, don’t ya think?” Marty Marple, via Facebook “Corporations get a tax break, and the taxpayers suffer, again.” Jacquie Gallagher, via Facebook “There is too much over-lap in Northeast cities between Jet Blue and Spirit. My guess is that they would no longer have an interest in serving ACY.” Tim Sullivan, via PressofAC.com “Can’t fill your tank or feed your baby? No worries, Biden invokes wartime Defense Production Act to increase solar panel production in Asia.” Mario Suarez, via Facebook “It is an example of overreaching local government attempting to take away constitutional rights of citizens to benefit private developers and special interests.” Randy Senna, via PressofAC.com “Once he doesn’t buy twitter the stock will tank and Musk will be able to buy it at a discount.” Steven Chang, via Facebook “So glad it was saved. Always thought it was adorable.” Bonnie Forte, via Facebook “Ryan Smith has put together a hall of fame résumé as a coach.” Dave Sholler, via Facebook “Make him a Philly whatever it takes. The Angels are not going to win anything anyway. Get him before the Yankees steal him.” Curt Somers, via Facebook “How about getting him the help he very obviously needs?” Jessica Snore, via Facebook “She has as much clout as Biden does, and that’s nothing. The world is laughing at America thanks to the 2 clowns in charge of America and its Democratic and RINO Congress.” Al Myles, via PressofAC.com “Bring back stop and frisk. Problem settled.” Marc Izquierdo, via Facebook