Digital Voices, July 6, 2021

to move.” Peter Haberstroh via Facebook “Here come the fear mongers spreading

fear again.” Cory Yates via Facebook “We appreciate Hard Rock’s generosity to those in need in our community.” Atlantic City Police Foundation via Facebook “What is it really necessary to bring up a 3 1/2 year old conviction of Ferdinand Augello?” Iris Weingarten via PressofAC.com “Love it! As children our dad bought home fudge nearly every weekend.” Valeria Marcus via Facebook