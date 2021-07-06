Digital Voices, July 6, 2021

‘Amish put faith in God’s will, herd immunity over vaccine’
‘Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as divide widens between vaccinated, under-vaccinated areas’
‘Jill Biden featured on cover of Vogue magazine, renewing first lady tradition’
‘Walmart launches lower-priced private-label insulin’
‘Atlantic City embraces esports, recognizing potential economic and social benefits’
‘Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, at least 15 injured Sunday night’
CDC director weighs in on wearing masks as delta variant spreads in some areas
‘Hard Rock celebrates 3rd anniversary with donations, events’
‘Two high-ranking Pagans arrested in New Jersey, US Attorney announces’
‘Summer Treats: Fudge’
“How about transparency for all of the antics of the deputy attorney generals?”
Theremin Sykes
via Facebook
‘NJ Attorney General to launch statewide database on criminal justice, public safety’
“They have successfully escaped the biggest COVID threat, the mainstream media.” Lynne Mazzitelli Clooney via Facebook “With actions come consequences.” John Oltarzewski via Facebook “They just happened to skip that one who was an actual model.” Jimmy Miller via Facebook “I’m listening to a podcast featuring Dr. Marty Makary about how broke our health-care system is and how to fix it. And it’s not with a single payer system.” Curtis Foy via Facebook “Esports are not a sport. Just saying.” Tom Cassidy via PressofAC.com “When you have to wear a bullet proof vest to walk your dog, it might be time
to move.” Peter Haberstroh via Facebook “Here come the fear mongers spreading
fear again.” Cory Yates via Facebook “We appreciate Hard Rock’s generosity to those in need in our community.” Atlantic City Police Foundation via Facebook “What is it really necessary to bring up a 3 1/2 year old conviction of Ferdinand Augello?” Iris Weingarten via PressofAC.com “Love it! As children our dad bought home fudge nearly every weekend.” Valeria Marcus via Facebook