Digital Voices, July 5, 2022

“I find it funny that in previous contract negotiations, the city couldn't find a vendor to do once a week pickup.”

Russ Atwood

‘Vineland, ACUA reach new deal on trash pickup’

“I do believe it can happen when schedules are off some and they just simply forget. I am heartbroken every time I see this.”

Jayne Collotti

via Facebook

‘Virginia dad kills self after toddler son found dead in car, police say’

“This is ridiculous in many ways. The author obviously didn’t read Alito’s decision, which is public knowledge.”

Mark Allen Sr.

via Facebook

“Abortion rights aren't the first the U.S. has curtailed. And they won't be the last,” by Michael Paul Williams

“God forbid people want their trailers to not get destroyed.”

Ben Pelts

via Facebook

‘Upper Township approves limits to campgrounds’

“A real Republican should be dancing in the streets if these hearings lessen the possibility of Trump running.”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6’

“They know the risks when they decide to sneak across the U.S. border and trust a disposable coyote. Sometimes those risks are realized.”

Nancy Popson

‘46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio’

“Two agents including the driver of the car already said they would testify that that was a lie.”

Dave Ferrigno

via Facebook

‘Aide testifies Trump tried to strangle Secret Service agent in attempt to reach Capitol on Jan. 6’

“Aren’t there signs saying yield to crossing turtles?”

Doreen Peak

via Facebook

‘Car stopping for turtles leads to three-car accident in Middle Township’

“I grew up in O.C. and was raised by a single father who took my brother and I there every year for Thanksgiving buffet. Such good memories.”

Cynthia Nichole

via Facebook

‘Upper renews license for Deauville Inn, but some neighbors aren’t happy’

“Running a red light. Caused a totaled car and hurt my ex and son.”

Lisa Karrer Thomas

via Facebook

‘What behavior by drivers most gets on your nerves?’

“Not cancelled, just transferred to the taxpayers.”

Linda Leuci Vanderhoff

via Facebook

‘Will this be the summer of student debt cancellation?’

“I never forget that storm. Literally dubbed the ‘super storm.’”

Daneen Cheree Alli

via Facebook

‘Look back at the Derecho that struck South Jersey are decade ago’