“Compromise with only an entrance or exit being moved. And consider an entrance or exit at the Ocean Heights Avenue overpass.”
Guy Branderwyle
via PressofAC.com
One Somers Point neighborhood’s parkway-traffic help another’s headache’
“It is to celebrate the discovery of the New World, not any specific culture.”
Vernon Hicks
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City to celebrate Italian Heritage Day rather than Columbus Day’
“Numbers have bottomed out as much as possible. Time to save restaurants with indoor dining.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Gov. Phil Murphy COVID-19 briefing’
“Alas, we now have the insurrection that the progressive left has been working on for so long.”
Kate Devaney
via PressofAC.com
Letter to editor:
‘Left exploits police killings’
“The Department of Homeland Security gave a press conference and displayed the actual uniforms of each unit.”
Ed Becker
via Facebook
‘Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?’
“I had seen that tweet but had no idea she was from Egg Harbor Township or taught in Atlantic City.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘A.C. teacher goes viral with children’s book list to spark conversation on racism’
“Didn’t get one with either child, must be me.”
Linda Davis
via Facebook
‘Rare gene could explain why some women don’t need childbirth pain relief’
“I’m too busy enjoying my summer of relaxation.”
Joe Garofala
via Facebook
‘Photo gallery: Black Lives Matter
protest in Wildwood’
“Travis, we need to take a field trip soon.”
Kurt Roberts
via Facebook
‘Senate committee approves Atlantic City open container law’
