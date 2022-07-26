Digital Voices, July 26, 2022

‘Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption’
‘Update to Longport dogs-on-the-beach rule breeds Downbeach debate’
‘Pleasantville school board, teachers reject social studies textbooks over diversity concerns’
‘Justin Crawford, son of former big leaguer, drafted by the Phillies’
‘Avalon police warning public after “high-end motor vehicle” thefts’
‘Report finds evidence of systemic failures in Uvalde school massacre’
‘Should you ask for a raise? How to tell when it’s time’
‘NJ casino, sports and online gambling revenue up 2.2% in June’
‘It’s mural season: 48 Blocks holds kickoff party in Atlantic City’
People are also reading…
‘Biden tells Dems to quickly OK pared-down economic package’
“Pathetic. They stripped him of his medals because he was paid a pittance to play minor league baseball?”
Vakaz Akram
via Facebook
‘Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds’
“What a fighter!”
Melissa Scarpitti
via Facebook
‘West Virginia woman awakens from 2-year coma, identifies her brother as the attacker’
“I thought I was a happy drinker but when I got
some time away from alcohol, I found myself unusually positive and
filled with clarity.” David Gajtkowski via Facebook “No one is monitoring. There are tons of unleashed dogs. However, I love
the creatures and most people clean up, so I
don’t care.” Carrie Jochelson via PressofAC.com “Correct history should be taught, not false to indoctrinate the kids.” Edward Ballard via Facebook “I think the Phillies hit
the jackpot with this kid. Has all the tools to be
an all-star.” Larry Brady via Facebook “These kids today just think they can get away with anything. They’ll just take what that working slob bought with his money.” Harry Canary via PressofAC.com “Lives could have been saved had there been a couple of heroes and not a bunch of cowards that day.” Mark Allen Sr. via Facebook “Make sure you get a 9.1% raise to match inflation to
at least stay even.” Joe Burns via Facebook “Bad public relations
telling people how much casino won. They should
tell how much players won.” Bobby Taylor via Facebook “Lively murals have brighten up our city.” Valeria Marcus via Facebook “How about we stop printing money and pumping it into an economy with massive supply chain issues and a labor shortage?” Ted McHugh via Facebook