“I’m enthusiastically waiting for construction and completion of the connection to the bikeway behind Somers Mansion.”

Kevin Walsh

via PressofAC.com

‘New parkway bridge bike path opened, but safety still concern in Somers Point’

“That’s a good thing, but who will watch how the money is spent.”

Robert Aiken

via Facebook

‘CRDA funds Atlantic City youth programs, extends neighborhood policing’

“I must have been watching a different game.”

James Logan

via PressofAC.com

‘Zack Wheeler looks solid, if not terrific,

in exhibition against Orioles’

“Maybe my husband will get his salary back to normal from the cut he had to take.”

Ann Julia

via Facebook

‘Shore, Cape Regional, Inspira get

federal CARES Act funding”

“How in the world did a 13 year old get weed?”

Hiu F. Cheng

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City boy, 13, arrested after rifle, hollow-point bullets found in bag’

“All stores should be closed on Thanksgiving. If people can’t plan ahead, it’s their problem.”

Cyndy Windsor Colbert

via Facebook

‘Walmart to close its stores

on Thanksgiving Day’

“Big bettors prefer dealing with bookies — no upfront money and don’t declare your winnings.”

Thomas DeRitis

via Facebook

‘Americans prefer legal sports betting

to neighborhood bookies, study says’

“They’re making him less believable by trying to make him a celebrity.”

Dennis Kohnow

via Facebook

‘Fauci to throw 1st pitch

at Yankees-Nationals opener in DC’

“Read everything you can from both sides of the debate and make up your own mind.”

Jeremy Warburton

via Facebook

‘Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym to stay open,

not follow state guidelines’

