“I’m enthusiastically waiting for construction and completion of the connection to the bikeway behind Somers Mansion.”
Kevin Walsh
via PressofAC.com
‘New parkway bridge bike path opened, but safety still concern in Somers Point’
“That’s a good thing, but who will watch how the money is spent.”
Robert Aiken
via Facebook
‘CRDA funds Atlantic City youth programs, extends neighborhood policing’
“I must have been watching a different game.”
James Logan
via PressofAC.com
‘Zack Wheeler looks solid, if not terrific,
in exhibition against Orioles’
“Maybe my husband will get his salary back to normal from the cut he had to take.”
Ann Julia
via Facebook
‘Shore, Cape Regional, Inspira get
federal CARES Act funding”
“How in the world did a 13 year old get weed?”
Hiu F. Cheng
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City boy, 13, arrested after rifle, hollow-point bullets found in bag’
“All stores should be closed on Thanksgiving. If people can’t plan ahead, it’s their problem.”
Cyndy Windsor Colbert
via Facebook
‘Walmart to close its stores
on Thanksgiving Day’
“Big bettors prefer dealing with bookies — no upfront money and don’t declare your winnings.”
Thomas DeRitis
via Facebook
‘Americans prefer legal sports betting
to neighborhood bookies, study says’
“They’re making him less believable by trying to make him a celebrity.”
Dennis Kohnow
via Facebook
‘Fauci to throw 1st pitch
at Yankees-Nationals opener in DC’
“Read everything you can from both sides of the debate and make up your own mind.”
Jeremy Warburton
via Facebook
‘Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym to stay open,
not follow state guidelines’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.