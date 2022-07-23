Digital Voices, July 23, 2022

“Upper needs more lighting and more pedestrian and bike friendly streets.”

Charley Simonson

“I live in a semi-rural area and can barely see the magnificent stars due to homes having spotlights on all night.”

Barbara Mills Oberholtzer

via Facebook

‘Upper Township ponders the question: How much street lighting is too much?’

“The deputy fire chief did not make a racist comment. He commented that the ‘improvements’ at the Absecon bulkhead were a waste of taxpayers’ money. Print his actual Facebook comment.”

William Link

‘Absecon's deputy fire chief demoted following probe into social media posts’

“Well, that does it. I’ll be taking nice pleasant bike rides through the ’ville now.”

Chris Johnson

via Facebook

‘“Pathway to peace” planned for Pleasantville bike route’

“One would think after the Mack & Manco thing they would have known better.”

Patrick Callahan

via Facebook

‘Former Ocean City pizzeria owner pleads guilty to tax evasion’

“I heard she was very nice to her employees at Trump Castle.”

Daneen Cheree Alli

via Facebook

‘Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died’

“Four-errand minimum required before I pull the car out of the driveway.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high’

“I can't wait till the Bidens’ business dealings are brought before the grand jury.”

Cathy Adkins

‘Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death’

“Gas is double, lumber is double, food up 30%, rents have been jacked up 25-35%, and you want us to believe it's only up 9.1%?”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

via Facebook

‘US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%’

“Things can go bad in a split second. Please don’t swim in the ocean when there are no life guards.”

Chiou Seny

via Facebook

‘Mother in critical condition after attempting to save children from ocean in Brigantine’

“Unfortunately, with this lawsuit, the only ones who will profit are the lawyers, while the taxpayers will pay win or lose.”

Joe Stewart

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County seeks millions in damages over state's breach of PILOT settlement’

“That’s why I go to Atlantic City; Avalon is very dangerous.”

Ernie Biscardi

via Facebook

‘Avalon police warning public after car thefts’