“I will never watch football again. It’s out of control.”
Sandra Mary
via Facebook
‘Eagles ordered to play
in empty stadium this year’
“They make the restaurants sign a hold-harmless agreement and get additional insurance.”
Dennis Haden
via Facebook
‘Shore towns block off streets to help restaurants during summer season’
“No one is going after cops who do their jobs the right way.”
Heem Gallagher
via Facebook
‘Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall’
“Put the statue of Christopher Columbus in the middle of the beer garden.”
Jim Fassel
via PressofAC.com
‘Hammonton’s Mount Carmel festival
to continue with new safety protocols’
“Casinos cannot last long without indoor dining allowed.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Borgata to reopen July 26’
“Unless you test someone every day, there is no way to be completely sure. If you’re that worried, stay home.”
Lisa Valentino
via Facebook
‘Manco & Manco announces closures while testing all employees’
“I’m not holding my breath waiting for the sanctuary. As you wrote, the birds have already left for who-knows-where.”
Joy Perk
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic County eyeing Hamilton Township for a bird sanctuary’
“Both parties need to regroup and do better.”
Valeria Marcus
via Facebook
Our view: ‘Democrats again try to serve selves with rushed redistricting change’
“Owners should be able to use their homes in any manner they like.”
Ken Ruck
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals’
