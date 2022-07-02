Digital Voices, July 2, 2022

‘Council may lease Carnegie Library to nonprofit for $1 per year’
‘Council may lease Carnegie Library to nonprofit for $1 per year’
‘Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states’
‘Supreme Court sides with coach who prays after games’
‘Aide testifies Trump tried to strangle Secret Service agent in attempt to reach Capitol on Jan. 6’
‘Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein’
‘Ventnor officers won’t face charges for fatal 2020 shooting’
‘Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills’
‘At least 40 found dead in Texas tractor-trailer’
‘Florida law to let cops ticket drivers for blasting music too loud’
“The elites love to make this statement when something happens they don’t like.”
Ryan Gallagher
via Facebook
‘Billie Joe Armstrong says he’ll renounce his US citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal’
“I’ll double their offer.” Tyler Reed, via Facebook “This group? Look them
up and it’s Sharpton’s
group who is sketchy at
best and have no track record running a program like this.” Allyson Kaiser, via PressofAC.com “The U.S. is well on the way to Third-World status, and the Democrats are doing very little to stop it.” Elaine Rose, via PressofAC.com “I have been praying at football games ever since
I became an Iggles fan.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “He’s done! It’s just a
matter of time.” Valeria Marcus “Which is more believable, this or Hillary telling secret service Agents to just shut-up and carry her luggage?” Ed Donohue, via Facebook “I hope her suicide watch detail is better than her boyfriend’s.” Nicholas Fiadino, via Facebook “As they shouldn’t. I saw that live and that guy was charging at them.” Derek Polack, via Facebook “If the platforms were seriously concerned with women’s issues, they would allow freedom to allow posts that could promote benefits to women.” Steve Dunn, via Facebook “Blame the lack of decent and humane immigration policies, period.” Susan Van Rossum, via Facebook “They should be more concerned about their reckless drivers.” Carmen Sanchez Royal, via Facebook