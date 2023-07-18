‘Ex-Margate firefighter guilty in health care fraud case sentenced’

‘TSA approves airside-to-airside bus connection from Atlantic City to Philadelphia’

‘Beaches in Atlantic and Cape May counties under bacteria advisory’

‘New bar coming to former Pic-a-Lilli Pub site in Atlantic City’

‘Murphy optimistic about resolving offshore wind conflicts’

‘New Jersey to explore tides as a power source’

‘North Wildwood responds to DEP’

‘Rowan, other South Jersey colleges receive state funds’

‘Halfway through memorandum period, here’s what DEEM has done on Bader Field’

‘Being overweight may not be associated with early death, study says’

‘Biden administration orders $39 billion in student debt relief’

“Best thing to happen in the last decade.”

Chris Charles

via Facebook

‘Black Lives Matter movement marks 10 years of activism, renews call to defund the police’

“Get rid of her before the game. She ruins the whole team with her anti-American attitude.”

Syrita Barbera

via Facebook

‘US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season’

“Whatever ‘problems’ the existing grocery stores are supposedly plagued with, a new store will not be immune to.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘New look at CRDA grocery proposals’

“It’s about time.”

Jenna Russo

via Facebook

‘Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says’

“In this case, it was about extra money to buy luxury cars, travel, etc. by educated, knowledgeable adults on my dime.” John Maiorana, via PressofAC.com “You have to book through American Airlines and not use Travelocity, Expedia, or other third parties.” Pat Gentile, via Facebook “The fecal matter is coming from passing cruise ships that dump their waste before returning to northern New Jersey and New York.” George Murray, via Facebook “Miss the Pic. Lots of great times there. Will never be the same.” Erich Sinner, via Facebook “There have been ample studies, public input, and state/federal and environmental approvals on multiple levels.” Chuck Parent, via Facebook “This was discussed over 30 years ago. If it can be done let’s do it.” Barbara Rowan, via PressofAC.com “Stop wasting money.” Helene O’Rourke, via Facebook “Cool. How about reducing tuition (without adding or inflating other fees to hide the cost).” Toni Digregorio- Leadley, via Facebook “If you view the actual real plans, along the water there is a marina/boardwalk area with public access areas and park-like setting for all to enjoy.” Denise Khoury Gallagher, via Facebook “Being overweight is as American as apple pie and 3 scoops of ice cream.” Jay Waters, via Facebook “It better work this time.” Nicholas Signorello, via Facebook