“The beach is the only place to forget all the craziness going on in the world.”

Cheryl Campbell Mattera

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 changed everything,

but the beach remains the same’

“How about the Red Skin Potatoes.”

Mike Zgotz

via Facebook

‘Washington Redskins will change

its name of 87 years’

“Sadly many people are not respecting the ocean. Never swim without a lifeguard.”

Audrey Palumbo

via PressofAC.com

‘“Kind, caring” teen died in ocean

off Ventnor beach trying to save others’

“If we can socially distance in a retail/food store, there is no problem handling in-person voting.”

Eilene Sapsis Erdman

via Facebook

‘Lesson from NJ’s first mostly vote-by-mail primary election: There’s work to do’

“Murphy has been trying to see how far he can push the public. He’s pushed me way too far already.”

Tom Shields

via PressofAC.com

‘COVID-19 mask mandate:

No-brainer or very divisive?’

“There’s not a line of people for a $10/hour job? Gee go figure.”

Jeff Deckman

via Facebook

‘Unemployed haven’t filled seasonal

jobs gap left by exchange students’

“Glad to see the Democrats in Trenton have their priorities straight.”

Anthony Garaguso

via Facebook

‘Murphy and state leaders vow

to end term “freeholder”’

“I hope we eliminate the scanner and invent a voting machine by November.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘That’s a fold, not a vote! 1,200 Atlantic County ballots misread by scanner’

“We all have to be careful they don’t nod out on a highway and cross over lanes.”

Diane Robinson

via Facebook

‘Man found assleep at wheel charged with possession, DUI in Wildwood Crest.’

