“Why not elevate the Boardwalk to see over the dunes and unsightly businesses on the beach, to see the ocean once again.”

Al Allen

‘Senate says yes to $100M in Boardwalk funds’

“The N.J. taxpayers were already going to pay more for this type of energy. Now it will be even more for the ratepayer.”

Jamie Richards

‘New Jersey's other wind farm developer wants government breaks, too’

“‘Tourist friendly’ isn't a phrase that's used very often here.”

Harry Mehlman

‘Stone Harbor parking app switch leads to 1,600% increase in tickets’

“The location tells you all that is needed to know.”

Peter Busch

‘Egg Harbor Township man accused of attacking police officer called to trailer park fight’

“5 cent tax decrease? I’d rather pay the 5 cents and have more cops and cleaner streets.”

John Devlin

‘State threatens Atlantic City with loss of property tax cut’

“Beachfront property owners should be responsible for their own damages they incurred during storms, not insurance and not FEMA.”

Tom Cassidy Jr.

‘$37.7M Stone Harbor beach project nears completion’

“Loved Pier 1, closed. Bed, Bath & Beyond -- closed. Now Christmas Tree Shoppe! All the favs are closing.”

Susan Geisenhoffer

‘Christmas Tree Shops in Mays Landing and elsewhere to close’

“A shirt given to me by Jerry is a treasure, as he was. Love you Jerry. Keep those fingers snapping, the Lord loves music too.”

Mari Locane

‘Margate dedicates plaque to DJ Jerry “The Geator” Blavat’

“I met him years ago, before the accident, at his parent’s home. It was a privilege to know his family.”

Judy Coogan

‘Mays Landing's Darren Drozdov, who went on to NFL and WWE careers, dies’

“I was on ‘Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow’ back in the ’70s. Best part of my childhood.”

Kathy Klein

‘Steel Pier celebrates 125th anniversary of fun, games, music and food’

“Very tragic losing a child or grandchild. Maybe he needs to keep his own house in order before he goes off about other families.”

Cialini Miguel

‘Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died’

“This is a greedy family looking to make $$$ with NO regard for the environment, the community and the law.”

Tara Garry

‘Plan for world's tallest flagpole divides a town in Maine’

“Three young nurses driving cross country to San Francisco to live and work in 1961, right before Haight/Ashbury.”

Pat McHale Rogers

‘What’s the best road trip you’ve ever taken?’

“I don’t refrigerate mine.”

Debi Kiamos

‘To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment’