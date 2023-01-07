Digital Voices, Jan. 7, 2023

‘Mootilda has mooed her last: Owner confirms death of roaming Upper Township cow’

‘Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center to reopen in 2023 as debate on its future continues’

‘Amid a rent dispute, more troubles for Hamilton Mall’

‘Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts’

‘Morning fire damages Egg Harbor Township home’

‘Pleasantville man charged in alleged Christmas Eve burglaries’

‘Explainer: What happened to Damar Hamlin?’

‘10 words and phrases that we should banish in 2023’

‘How Dr Pepper went from local favorite to major player’

‘Former Pope Benedict XVI dies age 95; was first pope to resign’

‘AP explains the released tax returns of Donald Trump’

“There’s no humane way to kill someone who doesn’t want to die.” Haley Maynard, via PressofAC.com “The staff, the facilities and the services are great, the location is not.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “The mall still has great stores. The food court rocks! Hit the mall once in a while. Put your phone down and go shopping.” Gary Cipollone, via Facebook “This headline really hurt.” Josiah Andrews, via Facebook “Kitchen fires are one of the leading causes of fires. It’s important for people to unplug appliances, especially air fryers, as they draw a lot of electricity.” Peter Busch, via Facebook “Pat, was this the guy at your house?” Jody Meyer Bent, via Facebook “Cardiac arrest is definitely one of the Covid vaccine’s possible side effects. Yet, even if it was the case, media would never admit it.” Ben James, via Facebook “As annoying as many are, no words or speech should ever be ‘banished.’” Anthony Gerace, via Facebook “I remember those ads from back in the day: ‘Drink a Bite to Eat.’ ‘Good for Life.’ ‘At 10, 2 and 4.’ No wonder diabetes is such a problem now.” Jacquie Gallagher, via Facebook “His resignation from the papal office was a milestone in Catholic history. He demonstrated that the role of supreme pontiff was one of service and responsibility, and not monarchical rule.” Nico Signorello, via Facebook “If the returns were properly filed with the IRS and accepted, what’s the point?” David Pfeiffer, via Facebook