Digital Voices, Jan. 5, 2021

“The Fraternity has so much to offer and is such an amazing bridge from past to present.”
Brian Tipsword
via PressofAC.com
Editorial — ‘Lodge closing, freemasonry decline symptoms of growing isolation’
“What happened to all the COVID money from the government?”
Eric Reeves
via Facebook
‘Shore Medical Center in need of video baby monitors for COVID-19 patients’
“Cripes, people are standing on food lines in America and this is somehow important?”
Mary Ann Kozack
via Facebook
‘Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, confused
by uproar over her heritage’
“Admired for what? Destroying our democracy?”
Mark Bolner
via PressofAC.com
‘Trump ends Obama’s 12-year run as most-admired man’
“No surprises there. … It’s never a matter of if anyone is going to run the red light, but how many.”
Kevin P. Inman
via Facebook
‘The number of fatal crashes increased this year in Atlantic County’
“Amazing how we are all alive still.”
Jessica Licciardello
via Facebook
‘New US dietary guidelines:
No candy, cake for kids under 2’
“The prisoners should not be getting it before the elderly and the general population.”
Kathleen Burton Doerrler
via Facebook
‘S.J. prison 1st state facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff, inmates’
“Oh good, now we will have stoned drivers as a well as drunk drivers.”
Tim Generale
via Facebook
‘New Jersey’s cannabis industry
is set to take off’
“You mean the building formerly known as Trump Plaza, which has since had the Trump name removed.”
Rick Wright
via Facebook