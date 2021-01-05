 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Jan. 5, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Jan. 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Fraternity has so much to offer and is such an amazing bridge from past to present.”

Brian Tipsword

via PressofAC.com

Editorial — ‘Lodge closing, freemasonry decline symptoms of growing isolation’

“What happened to all the COVID money from the government?”

Eric Reeves

via Facebook

‘Shore Medical Center in need of video baby monitors for COVID-19 patients’

“Cripes, people are standing on food lines in America and this is somehow important?”

Mary Ann Kozack

via Facebook

‘Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, confused

by uproar over her heritage’

“Admired for what? Destroying our democracy?”

Mark Bolner

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump ends Obama’s 12-year run as most-admired man’

“No surprises there. … It’s never a matter of if anyone is going to run the red light, but how many.”

Kevin P. Inman

via Facebook

‘The number of fatal crashes increased this year in Atlantic County’

“Amazing how we are all alive still.”

Jessica Licciardello

via Facebook

‘New US dietary guidelines:

No candy, cake for kids under 2’

“The prisoners should not be getting it before the elderly and the general population.”

Kathleen Burton Doerrler

via Facebook

‘S.J. prison 1st state facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff, inmates’

“Oh good, now we will have stoned drivers as a well as drunk drivers.”

Tim Generale

via Facebook

‘New Jersey’s cannabis industry

is set to take off’

“You mean the building formerly known as Trump Plaza, which has since had the Trump name removed.”

Rick Wright

via Facebook

‘Bids to implode Trump Plaza top $175,000’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News