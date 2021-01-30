 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Jan. 30, 2021
Digital Voices, Jan. 30, 2021

“Guarantee it will be just like how the N.J. liberal government runs unemployment.”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘Vaccine call center to open

for those without internet’

“Site is up and it’s running. However, I am number 30,600 in line.”

Kim Myles

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City vaccination site up

and running, awaiting more doses’

“This is great, but how about ‘if the numbers drop’ our kids can go to school more than 2 days a week?”

Jenny Keough

via Facebook

‘Murphy: If numbers drop, parents may be allowed to attend high school games’

“We can all do better by not buying food in plastic.”

Audrey Palumbo

via PressofAC.com

Editorial – ‘Recycling upheaval makes Atlantic County’s approach prudent’

“Not that unusual in the Philly area. Attended a funeral in 2018 where the front door looked like a large law firm, with the names of the different funeral directors operating out of the same building.”

Mike Bell

via Facebook

‘Two separate funeral home businesses share one building in Mays Landing’

“Honestly I could care less who is on the bill. That said, is this something that needs to be done immediately?”

Kimberly O’Neill

via Facebook

‘White House recommits to putting Harriet Tubman on $20 bill’

“We need net immigration and federal policies that support it.”

Pat Gentile

via PressofAC.com

‘Van Drew hopeful parties can agree

on immigration reform for ‘dreamers.’”

“I’ve never met a weedhead that killed themselves.’

Jay Doyle

via Facebook

‘Marijuana abuse by youth with mood disorders linked to suicide attempts’

“Girls can do anything they want to do if they take the steps to achieve their goal.”

Christy Barham Maffei

via Facebook

‘“I can be the vice president, like her”: Young girls weigh in on Kamala Harris making history’

“This is very sad, so many in need. It shouldn’t have to be this way. I’m sure 80% of the people in that line had good paying jobs.”

Ann Karri

via Facebook

‘“Not losing hope”: 14th food distribution event held in Atlantic City, but those in need remain optimistic’

