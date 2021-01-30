Digital Voices, Jan. 30, 2021

“Guarantee it will be just like how the N.J. liberal government runs unemployment.”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘Vaccine call center to open

for those without internet’

“Site is up and it’s running. However, I am number 30,600 in line.”

Kim Myles

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City vaccination site up

and running, awaiting more doses’

“This is great, but how about ‘if the numbers drop’ our kids can go to school more than 2 days a week?”

Jenny Keough

via Facebook

‘Murphy: If numbers drop, parents may be allowed to attend high school games’

“We can all do better by not buying food in plastic.”

Audrey Palumbo

Editorial – ‘Recycling upheaval makes Atlantic County’s approach prudent’