Digital Voices, Jan. 30, 2021

“Guarantee it will be just like how the N.J. liberal government runs unemployment.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Vaccine call center to open
for those without internet’
“Site is up and it’s running. However, I am number 30,600 in line.”
Kim Myles
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City vaccination site up
and running, awaiting more doses’
“This is great, but how about ‘if the numbers drop’ our kids can go to school more than 2 days a week?”
Jenny Keough
via Facebook
‘Murphy: If numbers drop, parents may be allowed to attend high school games’
“We can all do better by not buying food in plastic.”
Audrey Palumbo
via PressofAC.com
Editorial – ‘Recycling upheaval makes Atlantic County’s approach prudent’
“Not that unusual in the Philly area. Attended a funeral in 2018 where the front door looked like a large law firm, with the names of the different funeral directors operating out of the same building.”
Mike Bell
via Facebook
‘Two separate funeral home businesses share one building in Mays Landing’
“Honestly I could care less who is on the bill. That said, is this something that needs to be done immediately?”
Kimberly O’Neill
via Facebook
‘White House recommits to putting Harriet Tubman on $20 bill’
“We need net immigration and federal policies that support it.”
Pat Gentile
via PressofAC.com
‘Van Drew hopeful parties can agree
on immigration reform for ‘dreamers.’”
“I’ve never met a weedhead that killed themselves.’
Jay Doyle
via Facebook
‘Marijuana abuse by youth with mood disorders linked to suicide attempts’
“Girls can do anything they want to do if they take the steps to achieve their goal.”
Christy Barham Maffei
via Facebook
‘“I can be the vice president, like her”: Young girls weigh in on Kamala Harris making history’
“This is very sad, so many in need. It shouldn’t have to be this way. I’m sure 80% of the people in that line had good paying jobs.”
Ann Karri
via Facebook
‘“Not losing hope”: 14th food distribution event held in Atlantic City, but those in need remain optimistic’